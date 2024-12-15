7 surprising household uses of hydrogen peroxide you probably don’t know

However, this affordable and versatile solution is much more than just a first-aid staple. With its antibacterial, antifungal, and oxidising properties, hydrogen peroxide can tackle an impressive range of household tasks, from cleaning surfaces to freshening up laundry.

If you're looking for a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative to chemical-heavy cleaners, hydrogen peroxide might just be your new best friend. Here are seven ways you can use hydrogen peroxide to simplify and enhance your household routines.

1. Disinfect and sanitise surfaces

Your home’s surfaces, particularly in high-traffic areas like kitchens and bathrooms, can harbor a variety of bacteria and germs. Hydrogen peroxide is an excellent natural disinfectant. A 3% hydrogen peroxide solution can be sprayed directly onto countertops, cutting boards, doorknobs, and other surfaces. Let it sit for a few minutes before wiping it clean with a damp cloth. For the kitchen, it’s especially useful after handling raw meat, as it effectively kills bacteria like E. coli and salmonella, keeping your family safe.

2. Whiten and brighten laundry

Say goodbye to dingy whites and stubborn stains. Hydrogen peroxide works wonders as a natural bleach alternative in your laundry routine. Add a cup of hydrogen peroxide to your washing machine along with your regular detergent to brighten white clothes. For tough stains, like blood or wine, apply a small amount of hydrogen peroxide directly onto the stain, let it bubble for a few minutes, then rinse and wash as usual. Its gentle bleaching properties make it a great option for preserving fabrics without the harshness of traditional bleach.

3. Freshen up your bathroom

Hydrogen peroxide can be your go-to cleaner for tackling grime, mold, and mildew in the bathroom. For dirty grout or tiles, mix hydrogen peroxide with baking soda to form a thick paste. Apply the mixture to the grout lines, let it sit for 10–15 minutes, and then scrub with a toothbrush or grout brush. Rinse with warm water, and watch your tiles shine again. You can also pour hydrogen peroxide into your toilet bowl, let it sit for about 20 minutes, and scrub with a toilet brush for a sparkling clean and disinfected result.

4. Clean fruits and vegetables

Did you know hydrogen peroxide can help remove dirt, pesticides, and bacteria from your produce? Simply mix a solution of hydrogen peroxide (1 part peroxide to 3 parts water) and soak your fruits and vegetables for a few minutes. Rinse them thoroughly under cold water, and enjoy cleaner, safer produce. This method is especially effective for leafy greens and fruits with crevices, where dirt and bacteria often hide.

5. Combat mold and mildew

Mold and mildew are common problems in damp areas of the home, like basements, bathrooms, or around windows. Hydrogen peroxide is a safe and effective solution to eliminate these pesky growths. Spray a 3% hydrogen peroxide solution directly onto the affected areas, let it sit for 10 minutes, and then scrub or wipe the area clean. Unlike harsh chemical cleaners, hydrogen peroxide is non-toxic and won’t leave behind harmful fumes, making it a safer choice for your family.

6. Freshen up your toothbrush and sponges

Your toothbrush and kitchen sponges can harbor an alarming amount of bacteria over time. To keep these tools hygienic, soak them in hydrogen peroxide for 10–15 minutes. This will kill bacteria and extend their usability. For toothbrushes, this is especially helpful after recovering from an illness to prevent reinfection. A quick soak will leave your hygiene tools fresh and ready to use.

7. Deodorise and disinfect garbage bins

Garbage bins can quickly become a breeding ground for unpleasant odors and harmful bacteria. After taking out the trash, spray the inside of the bin with hydrogen peroxide and let it sit for a few minutes before wiping it down. For particularly smelly bins, sprinkle some baking soda first, then spray with hydrogen peroxide to create a fizzing reaction that breaks down grime and neutralises odors. This simple step keeps your garbage bins cleaner and fresher for longer.