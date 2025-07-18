7 Routine blood tests every adult should take

As adults, one thing that you should never joke about is your health. This is particularly important because many serious conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and even cancer don’t show obvious symptoms until they’ve progressed.

That’s why every adult should take routine blood tests even when they are not sick. So, whether you’re in your 20s or your 60s, here are the key blood tests every adult should take regularly so you can stay ahead of potential health issues.

1. Full Blood Count (FBC)

The FBC gives an overview of your overall health by measuring red blood cells, white blood cells, hemoglobin, and platelets. It helps detect anemia, infections, inflammation and blood disorders. Even if you feel fine, a FBC can reveal hidden issues early.

2. Blood Sugar (Fasting Blood Glucose & HbA1c)

These tests check how your body is managing sugar and are crucial for detecting prediabetes or diabetes. Fasting Blood Glucose measures your blood sugar after not eating for 8 hours.

HbA1c gives an average of your blood sugar levels over the past 2–3 months. Early detection can help you make lifestyle changes to prevent full-blown diabetes.

3. Lipid Profile (Cholesterol Test)

This test checks the levels of total cholesterol, HDL (good cholesterol), LDL (bad cholesterol) and Triglycerides. High cholesterol increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. This test helps you take control of your heart health.

4. Liver Function Test (LFT)

Your liver helps with detoxifying your body, metabolizing drugs, and producing essential proteins. The LFT checks for liver inflammation or damage, hepatitis and fatty liver disease. If you drink alcohol regularly or take certain medications, this test is especially important.

5. Kidney Function Test

This includes tests like creatinine and blood urea nitrogen (BUN). It helps assess how well your kidneys are filtering waste from your blood. Kidney issues often go unnoticed until they’re advanced, so routine testing is key.

6. C-Reactive Protein (CRP)

CRP is a marker for inflammation in the body. Elevated levels can signal underlying chronic inflammation linked to conditions like heart disease, autoimmune diseases, and even some cancers.

7. Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) Screening

Even if you’re in a long-term relationship, it’s important to get tested for STIs periodically. Tests typically include HIV, Hepatitis B and C, syphilis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea. Early detection is crucial for treatment and prevention.

Most of these blood tests can be done annually or as advised by your doctor based on age, gender, family history, and lifestyle. It is important to note that taking control of your health starts with awareness. So if you haven't, it's time to go for these routine blood tests, your future self will thank you.