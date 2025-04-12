Top 10 Nigerian street foods you should try before you die

Regardless of your class or where you live in Nigeria, you'll agree that the street food scene is booming.

There's no Nigerian food or snack you won't find on the streets. It's like a culture in Nigeria, and everyone happily indulges.

Beyond satisfying your cravings, it's also an exciting way to meet people and make new friendships.

Enough of the stories, let's jump right into why you're here: top street food options you should try in your lifetime.

1. Suya

No list of Nigerian street foods is complete without Suya - spicy, smoky skewered meat grilled over open flames. Typically made from beef, ram, or chicken, it’s generously coated in a fiery blend of ground peanuts and spices called yaji. Suya is served with sliced onions, tomatoes, and spicy pepper sauce. It's a street-side evening favorite.

2. Puff-Puff

Puff-Puff is Nigeria's answer to doughnuts: soft, fluffy, and slightly sweet. These deep-fried dough balls are golden-brown on the outside and airy inside, often enjoyed as a snack or dessert. Imagine combining it with a chilled bottle of Coke on a sunny afternoon.

3. Boli

Boli is roasted plantain. It is simple, smoky, and utterly satisfying. Typically grilled over charcoal and served with groundnut or spicy pepper sauce, it’s a favorite among plantain lovers and perfect for on-the-go munching.

4. Akara

Golden and crispy on the outside with a soft, flavorful inside, Akara are fried bean cakes made from blended black-eyed peas, onions, and spices. Best enjoyed hot, they’re a breakfast staple and often paired with pap, agidi, or bread.

5. Abacha

Popular in southeastern Nigeria, Abacha is made from shredded dried cassava mixed with palm oil, pepper, garden eggs, fish, and ugba (oil bean seeds). It’s a tangy, spicy salad with layers of textures and flavors.

6. Nkwobi

While traditionally eaten in local bars and joints, Nkwobi sometimes makes its way onto street food menus. It’s a spicy cow foot delicacy cooked in palm oil and spices, served sizzling in a traditional clay pot.

7. Roasted Corn

When corn is in season, streets across Nigeria are filled with the enticing aroma of roasted corn. Served with coconut or pear, it’s a nostalgic snack that signals the rainy season’s arrival.

8. Gala and La Casera

A legendary street combo, Gala, a soft sausage roll, is best enjoyed with a chilled bottle of La Casera, Nigeria’s iconic apple-flavored soda. It’s the go-to snack for commuters stuck in Lagos traffic.

9. Moi Moi

Moi Moi is a steamed bean pudding made from blended beans, peppers, onions, and spices, sometimes with additions like egg, fish, or corned beef. Street vendors often sell it wrapped in leaves or small containers.

10. Ewa Agoyin

A popular delicacy in Lagos, Ewa Agoyin is mashed cooked beans with a spicy, rich pepper sauce made from dried peppers and onions. It’s typically accompanied by soft bread for a comforting, filling meal.