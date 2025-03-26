Zero Gravity Lagos returns with a bang

One of Nigeria’s most iconic cultural events, Zero Gravity Lagos, is set to return for its much-anticipated third season, running from March 30, 2025, to February 15, 2026.
Curated by nightlife tastemakers DJ CONSEQUENCE and ENIOLA TIZZLE, Zero Gravity Lagos has become a defining feature of Lagos’ vibrant Sunday scene since its launch in 2023 — delivering back-to-back seasons of immersive music, entertainment, and community.
Hosted weekly at the picturesque Sol Beach, Elegushi, the event takes place every Sunday from 3:00 PM Till you can't feel your feet, offering a one-of-a-kind beachfront celebration that blends culture, nightlife, and creative energy in an electric experience.
A CULTURAL MOVEMENT POWERED BY MUSIC
Each edition features a dynamic mix of live performances, curated DJ sets, and high-energy entertainment — with DJ CONSEQUENCE at the helm. \
The event also boasts a fast-growing global following through its YouTube Live Mix Series, which has gained international traction with thousands tuning in weekly.
NEW SEASON, NEW HEIGHTS: PARTNERSHIPS & GLOBAL EXPANSION
Season 3 welcomes premium brand partners, including Don Julio Tequila, Johnnie Walker, Trace TV, and Ride Ventures, bringing exclusive activations and elevated experiences to the Zero Gravity audience.
In a bold new chapter, Zero Gravity Lagos is going global with the launch of the Zero Gravity Nationwide & World Tour — exporting its signature vibe to key cities across Nigeria, Africa, Europe, and North America.
Nigeria: Ikeja, Surulere, Abuja, Ibadan
Africa: Nairobi, Kampala, Kigali, Accra, Johannesburg, Cape Town
International: London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Toronto
Additional cities to be announced.
With its stunning coastal venue, upscale yet relaxed atmosphere, and a crowd that includes beach lovers, influencers, and A-list celebrities, Zero Gravity Lagos has become the ultimate destination for Sunday fun, social connection, and cultural expression.
SEASON 3 IS HERE. LAGOS, GET READY TO TURN UP — AND SO WILL EVERY CITY ON THE TOUR.
Follow @zerogravitylagos on all social platforms for updates, exclusive content, and announcements.