63-year-old Femi Kuti plays in 24 shows in 1 month in his North America tour

Afrobeat legend Femi Anikulapo-Kuti has completed a remarkable 24 shows in 1 month during his tour of Canada and the United States.

This feat was shared in a social media post by his Grammy-nominated son Made Kuti, who hailed his father for continuing to push the boundaries of his stagemanship even at 63 years old.

The tour by the multi-Grammy nominated star comes off the back of his recently released album 'Journey Through Life' on April 25th, 2025.

The ten-track album delivered his signature blend of pulsating rhythms, horn-driven melodies, and socially conscious lyrics that have defined his illustrious career spanning over four decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

His critically acclaimed discography includes standout albums such as 'Shoki Shoki' released in 1998, 'Fight to Win' in 2001, and 'Day by Day' in 2008.



Others include his 2013 album 'No Place for My Dream' and 'Stop the Hate' released in 2021. His acclaimed discography has earned him 6 Grammy nominations, which reflects his status as one of Africa's most influential musical voices.

As the eldest son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, Femi has carved his distinctive path in music while honouring his father's legacy.



Since his debut album 'No Cause For Alarm' in 1989, Femi has consistently evolved the Afrobeat genre, infusing it with elements of jazz, funk, and traditional Nigerian music to create a progressive sound uniquely his own.

Known for his virtuosic saxophone playing and energetic stage presence, Femi Kuti continues to push the boundaries of Afrobeat with complex polyrhythms, intricate horn arrangements, and impassioned vocal performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

His music addresses pressing social issues, government corruption, and the struggles of everyday Nigerians while celebrating resilience and cultural pride.

Femi Kuti's collaborations with international artists, including Coldplay, Common, Mos Def, and Red Hot Chili Peppers, have helped introduce Afrobeat to global audiences.

He combines his music with sociopolitical activism, which is the bedrock of the Ransome-Kuti family. His grandmother, Chief Funmilayo Kuti, was a leading voice in pan Africanism, his father, Fela Kuti, is regarded among the most influential artists from Africa, and his uncle, Beko Kuti, was a medical doctor and activist.

His siblings, Yeni and Seun Kuti, have also joined their voices in sociopolitical activism, and his son, Made Kuti, is also continuing the family's musical and activism legacy.

Femi Kuti currently serves as the artistic director of The New Afrika Shrine, the cultural centre he established to honour his father's legacy while nurturing Nigeria's vibrant music scene.