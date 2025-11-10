7 Nigerian Songs TikTok Just Brought Back From the Dead

The graveyard of forgotten Nigerian hits may be empty sooner than we think. Thanks to TikTok, old Nigerian jams are living their second life, and they’re louder than ever. The app has officially become music’s ultimate defibrillator, reviving everything from Highlife classics to early Afrobeats gems.

These seven throwbacks are proof that good music never dies; it just waits for the right dance challenge to blow up your timeline. Nostalgia hits hard, but the comeback is even harder.

Baby Hello – Wande Coal (Original Release: 2014)

Wande Coal, the OG Black Diamond, proved he’s still that guy. His 2014 hit “Baby Hello” made a surprise comeback in 2024 after blowing up on TikTok.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly a decade after its release, a sped-up clip of the hook turned into the perfect soundtrack for dance trends, and suddenly, Gen Z couldn’t get enough.

Some of them weren’t even teens when it first dropped, but the beat hit like it never left. It’s the kind that reminds everyone why Wande Coal will always be Afrobeats royalty.

Collabo – P-Square Featuring Don Jazzy (Original Release: 2015)

ADVERTISEMENT

Afrobeats iconic twin duo P-Square and legendary producer Don Jazzy had a certified monster hit with 'Collabo' back in 2015. Fast forward to mid-2024, and the song was suddenly everywhere again.

Its smooth, catchy chorus turned into the soundtrack for endless “couple goals” videos, memes, and relationship skits across TikTok and Instagram. The comeback proved one thing: P-Square’s dance-pop magic still hits hard, and a whole new generation is finally catching the wave.

Shake Body – Skales (Original Release: 2014)

ADVERTISEMENT

This comeback story is pure Hollywood gold. Skales’ 2014 anthem 'Shake Body' was a solid hit, but it took a teenage football star a decade later to turn it into a global phenomenon. In early 2025, Barcelona and Spain sensation Lamine Yamal single-handedly reignited the buzz.

A viral TikTok clip showed the young winger, alongside teammates Nico Williams and Samu Omorodion, dancing enthusiastically to the track. The video exploded, racking up more than 265 million views, making 'Shake Body' the viral sound of the moment.

The frenzy peaked when Skales was invited to perform at Barcelona’s Copa del Rey celebrations. He met several Barca stars, including President Joan Laporta, and even Yamal’s mother, Sheila Ebana. 10 years after its release, the track gave Skales a massive global second wind and a return to European tours.

Ebezina – Chief Stephen Osita Osadebe (Original Release: 1996)

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Highlife archives, we have a truly historic resurgence. The classic tune 'Nwanem Ebezina' (often shortened to 'Ebezina' or 'Nwanem') by the late legend Chief Stephen Osita Osadebe, originally released in his 1996 album Kedu America, experienced a profound second life.

Since late 2022 and early 2023, the Igbo song has became a surprisingly popular TikTok sound.

It was used extensively in videos capturing users paying homage to their Igbo culture with dance. Even street dancers jumped on the trend too.

ADVERTISEMENT

The phrase "Ebezina," which means "do not weep," resonated deeply, showcasing Osadebe’s timeless musicality to a generation more accustomed to modern musical genres.

Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo – Gentleman Mike Ejeagha (Original Release: 1983)

This is perhaps the most incredible timeline jump. A 41-year-old Highlife masterpiece `from Akuko Na Egwu album, Vol 1, by the legendary Gentleman Mike Ejeagha was pulled from obscurity in mid-2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The viral spark came from Instagram comedian and skit maker Brain Jotter, whose hilarious 'Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo' dance challenge went completely ballistic on Instagram before making the massive jump to TikTok, with prominent content creators like Craze Clown and Taoomaa joining the trend.

The dance, mimicking a comical walk, was instantly infectious.

The song’s resurgence was so significant that Brain Jotter famously sought out the 93-year-old legend to compensate him, demonstrating respect for intellectual property in the digital age.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Get Dat Thing (Remix) – Dekumzy, SlowDogg, Stormrex (Original Release: 2016)

The nostalgia for mid-2010s Igbo rap and pop hit hard with this one. The 'Who Get Dat Thing (Remix)', featuring Dekumzy, SlowDogg, and Stormrex, enjoyed a massive resurgence on TikTok in 2024.

Its bouncy beat and catchy call-and-response style proved perfect for current dance trends.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was dubbed the #DesperateChicks challenge, alluding to the hot Nigerian girl group ‘Desperate Chicks’.The girl group broke through the music industry in 2008 with their hit album TELL DEM.

The album was a hit, and it made waves, especially in the East. In 2010, the group, which was made up of Ursula Ice, Stormrex & Barbie, disbanded which made the girls do solo albums.

The viral moment brought the spotlight back onto Stormrex, as it is particularly her verse on the song that fans dance to on TikTok. Once dubbed the ‘Queen of the East’, Stormex sold fans dreams and showed immense potential with her unique voice and style years ago. Yet, despite being a fan favourite, her career seemed to have faded away from the mainstream limelight.

Akanchawa – Prince Gozie Okeke (Original Release: 2005)

ADVERTISEMENT

Gospel had its viral moment too, thanks to Prince Gozie Okeke’s classic “Akanchawa” (featuring his former wife, Princess Njideka Okeke). The 2005 anthem of joy and blessings, literally meaning “The Hand of Blessing”, made a surprise comeback in 2025.

But this time, it wasn’t about dance trends; it was all nostalgia.

ADVERTISEMENT