I Didn’t Pay ONE NAIRA! – Odumodublvck on the cost of featuring Davido and Wizkid on his album ‘Industry Machine’

Nigerian hip-hop star Tochukwu Ojogwu, famously known as Odumodublvck, has just dropped a bombshell.

While appearing on the music forum Afrobeats To the World on social media platform X, he revealed that two of his most significant collaborations on his latest album, Industry Machine, were essentially free.

What’s the gossip?

Where is my car?' - Odumodublvck calls out Headies award over unfulfilled gift

Days before the release of his highly anticipated album, ‘Industry Machine’, the 31-year-old star revealed that neither Wizkid nor Davido charged him a penny or their contributions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido is featured on Track 5 of the album ‘Grooving’ alongside Seun Kuti, while Wizkid appears on Track 6 on ‘Big Time’.

He revealed that the track with Wizkid was literally gifted to him and described the contributions of the superstars as acts of faith.

“Davido and Wizkid are real men. Both of them know they are on my album, but they are there by the special grace of God and on the virtue of the respect they have for my hustle because I didn’t pay them a dime,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In that same segment, the rapper went on to disclose that Wizkid’s contribution to ‘Industry Machine’ wasn’t just a feature; it was a full song the Grammy winner gifted him outright.

“The song that Wizkid featured on is his song. He gave me the song. I didn’t record and send it to him, he gave me!" Odumodu said, before adding: “Wizkid’s verse on my album is the greatest verse you have ever heard.”

Odumodublvck’s Special Relationship with Wizkid and Davido

ADVERTISEMENT

Odumodublvck’s revelation holds up his status as a star with access to Afrobeats' biggest stars.

Having Davido and Wizkid on his album his a testament to the high regard in which he’s held by both stars, who have acknowledged his strides as one of Nigeria’s defining stars of the past few years. Odumodublvck has been vocal about his friendship with Davido, whom he described as his good friend in his viral freestyle ‘2:02AM In London’. The duo also appeared on the hit song ‘Funds’ off Davido’s 2025 album ‘5ive’.

Having both Wizkid and Davido, who have a public beef on his album, marks a big moment for the rapper, who became the first artist to manage this feat since Boj had them on his album ‘Gbagada Express’ in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT