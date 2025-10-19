7 Nigerian Celebrity couples who prove you can find True Love online

If you’ve ever thought love on social media was just ‘vibes and cruise,’ think again!

Recently, as Seyi Tinubu marked his 40th birthday, his wife, Layla, took to Instagram to celebrate him with a heartfelt post, describing him as an authentic, honest, and confident man who always stays true to himself.

Laylay also highlighted Seyi’s authenticity as one of the traits people admire most about him.

If there’s one thing everyone admires about him, it’s his authenticity. He’s never tried to be anyone else. What you see with Seyi is exactly who he is; honest, confident, and real, she wrote.

Meanwhile, she went further to share the juicy part of their union, recalling how their story began. Layla revealed that they first connected on Facebook and “there wasn’t a pickup line or any big move,” which defined the simplicity and sincerity that continue to shape their relationship.

She explained, It was just how he carried himself confident but easygoing, effortlessly charming. That’s what drew me to him.

Layla’s message has warmed hearts on social media as some netizens continue to gush about the couple and their romantic love story.

The Tinubus' show of warmth and chemistry reminded many people that genuine love stories still exist on social media. Their story also serves as a reminder that social media isn’t just a place for memes and ‘gbas gbos’; it has become one of the most unexpected matchmaking hubs for single people.

Here are 10 Nigerian celebrity couples who met, bonded, or deepened their connection through social media and are still giving us all the premium tears of “God, when?” energy.

1. Seyi and Layla Tinubu

Seyi and Layla Tinubu

This power couple needs little or no introduction. Seyi, the son of Nigeria’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Layla, the stunning businesswoman and philanthropist, have become one of Nigeria’s most talked-about couples.

Their love story began through a Facebook connection, and from there, they say, the rest is history. Their union proves that true love can happen on social media, plus even in a fast-paced, high-profile life, love can stay real and grounded.

2. Brunella Oscar and Williams Uchemba

The Actor’s wife revealed that their love story started with a DM. Brunella said she first reached out to Williams after watching one of his comedy skits on Facebook.

From there, what started as a friendly message became a friendship, then a romance, and now a beautiful marriage with two lovely kids. Moral Lesson? Don’t underestimate the “Hi, I love your work” DM’s.

3. Simi and Adekunle Gold

Simi and Adekunle Gold

The consistent pattern of sliding into DMs as the starter in romantic relationships shows that this act isn’t for unserious people.

In a 2019 interview with Ndani TV, Simi said that her heartthrob, Adekunle Gold, fondly called AG Baby, “chased me all over Facebook” before they eventually met. From there, they went on to become friends, dated and got married.

The celebrity couple sealed their love with a low-key traditional wedding in Lagos. These two have become one of Nigeria’s favourite musical duos, creating timeless songs.

4. Adesua Etomi and Banky Wellington

Adesua Etomi and Banky Wellington

The renowned actress and media personality, Adesua, revealed that their love story started in 2015.

She said, He slid into my DM and sent the funniest message and that was how we became friends. At the time, I wasn’t interested in anything but a friendship and he was very respectful of that and so we stayed just friends for about a year and a half. Then we decided to make it official which led to other marriage rites.

With these two, every photo they post together still gives movie-scene energy.

5. Ebuka and Cynthia Obi-Uchendu

Ebuka and Cynthia Obi-Uchendu

Most of us know Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as the ever-stylish host of BBNaija, but offscreen, he’s the ultimate lover husband. He and Cynthia first connected on Twitter, and what started as a casual conversation blossomed into one of the most admired marriages on the internet.

6. Moses and Marie Bliss

Moses and Marie Bliss

The gospel artist and his lawyer wife have redefined what faith-based romance looks like online. Moses first met his wife, Marie, on Instagram after she posted a video dancing to one of his songs and tagged him.

The love journey kicked off with wedding bells and the birth of a handsome son. Their story is a reminder that love and purpose can walk hand in hand, and those DMs can be divine.

7. Inidima Okojie and Abasi Ene-Obong

Inidima Okojie and Abasi Ene-Obong

The talented actress, Inidima, met the tech entrepreneur, Ene Obong, on Instagram. He saw her post complaining about not being able to find Maltesers in Lagos, so he emailed her from London to say he would send some. A week later, she received a bag of Maltesers.

They bonded over Maltesers chocolate, and their love story kicked off. Fast forward to today, and they’re happily married.

From Instagram Dm’s, Twitter replies to Facebook messages, these couples have shown that love can truly bloom anywhere, even on social media. Whether online or offline, real love is still about intentionality, friendship, and faith.