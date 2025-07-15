'Attempted Assassination': Angela Okorie reveals bullet fragments still in her head

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has revealed that she’s not been feeling particularly well of late and has had to undergo a number of medical tests as a result.

The 39-year-old actress made this known in a video she shared on her Instagram page. She could be seen in the video undergoing what looked like a scan on her head.

Speaking in the background as the video played, Angela said “there is a thin line between life and death”, adding that “everybody must die.”

In the caption for the video, she revealed the past two weeks have been stressful, having moved from hospital to hospital trying to figure out why she’s been feeling unwell.

Angela added that thanks to the tests she’s been undergoing, it was found that “fragments of bullet pellets” from the time she was attacked by gunmen in 2019 were still lodged in her head.

She wrote, “Last two weeks have been so hectic lovers. It’s been one hospital or the other running some series of tests on my head, and body.

“Haven’t been feeling too well too so my doctor advised I should be placed on bed rest. Seriously, good health is underestimated.

“I went for my checkups, it was found that there are still fragments of bullet pellets on my head. As years goes by more still comes out but at the end 🤷‍♀️ It is not of him that willeth, nor of him that runneth, but of God that sheweth mercy.

“God is with me no doubt and may his name be praised amen 🙏 #legitqueen”

Recall that in December 2019, the actress said she was attacked by “assassins who left ten bullets in my head”.

She explained that “the assassins kept on shooting for 30 minutes, No help from anywhere. No human came for our rescue. Only God came for our rescue.”