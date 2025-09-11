Will Adekunle Gold’s next album be Fuji in essence or only in title?

Since sinking his teeth into the mainstream a decade ago, Adekunle Gold has been one of Nigeria’s most unpredictable musicians.

A cosmopolitan creative, his constant reinvention is evident in a discography that transcends multiple genres, uniquely interpreted through a fearless embrace of his cultural heritage and an energetic openness to diverse influences.

After delighting listeners with three releases in 2025, the musician has announced the upcoming release of his sixth album titled Fuji. Announced globally on September 10, 2025, the 15-track project is scheduled for release on October 3, 2025, under his label Somtin Different, in partnership with Believe UK.

In his 10-year career, the multi-award-winning star has proven his ability to shapeshift across genre lines while building a brand and stagecraft that match his artistic explorations.

From giving Nigerian folk music a definitive mainstream voice to embracing the allure of pop and the flamboyance of superstardom, Adekunle Gold can confidently lay claim to being Afrobeats’ greatest showman.

Yet, his next album appears to be his most daring and ambitious yet. While his earlier releases 'Coco Money' and 'Bobo' featuring Lojay and Shoday carry elements of Fuji music influences, they didn’t prepare listeners for the possibility of a Fuji inspired album.

In 2024, this writer penned an article that examined whether the Nigerian mainstream was ready for a Fuji or Apala album. It appears that Adekunle Gold is ready to give answer to that question.

Is this a full circle moment?

When Adekunle Gold first burst onto the scene, his music carried strong Yoruba influences at its core.



His first two albums became iconic for reshaping Yoruba folk traditions for a modern audience and connecting them with a younger generation.

Perhaps, his next album is a return to his roots and the point where it all began. He appears to have tapped into the cultural DNA of Yoruba music for his next adventure.

Fuji in title or in essence?

Throughout Afrobeats’ history, several iconic musicians have infused Fuji music into the contemporary pop framework and enjoyed success. Yet not many have been bold enough to name their album after the rich Yoruba music genre. Adekunle Gold’s decision to call his album Fuji raises the question of whether the album will be Fuji in essence or only in title.

Throughout the history of Fuji music, notable figures behind the sound have molded it to fit into their essence.



From the bubbling melodies of the late Chief Sikiru Ayinde Barrister to the opulence of King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, the philosophical depth of King Saheed Osupa, the vibrancy of Alhaji Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, and the risqueness of Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere, each icon brought their unique artistry to the sound.