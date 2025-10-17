From the heart of one of Africa’s rising creative movements, VVS Lagos unveils ‘Unlimited’ , the latest single from its collective project The Descendants .

The record brings together Jeriq , Prettyboy D-O , and Trinidad James in a collaboration that blends street influence, diasporic flair, and Lagos confidence.

Produced by Puffybeatz , ‘Unlimited’ is a statement record that reflects the ambition of a generation pushing beyond limitations. Anchored by Jeriq’s Igbo-lined affirmations, the track carries the pulse of Lagos nights, the grit of Eastern Nigeria, and touches of Atlanta swagger.

Tim Godfrey's collaboration with Oxlade creates a sound where spirit meets culture and where faith finds expression across genres.

Wigs, houses, cars, amongst others, are things he warns that people fake on social media.

Feeling heartbroken? These 5 breakup movies will help you cry, heal, and find yourself again, because sometimes the best way to get over someone is with popcorn and tears.

5 Movies to Binge When You’re Going Through a Breakup

Trinidad James delivers a confident verse with his signature Caribbean-laced cadence, while Prettyboy D-O adds his raw energy and unconventional style. Together, they create a balanced track that highlights individuality while maintaining a unified sound.

‘Unlimited’ is part of The Descendants, the official soundtrack of VVS Lagos 2025 , a weeklong creative convention themed “Este Fuego: The Fire Forging the Future.”

The annual event, backed by partners across government and private sectors, brings together fashion, film, art, music, and technology in a collaborative ecosystem for African creatives.

With creative direction by VVS Lagos and distribution through MAD Solutions and Ultrasonic Music, ‘Unlimited’ supports the collective’s mission to build sustainable infrastructure for African creativity while sharing its voice with the world.

The artwork by Ken Nwadiogbu visually captures the spirit of the track, bold, layered, and rooted in contemporary African identity.