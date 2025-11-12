Victony Is Getting "Very Stubborn" With His New EP Out This November

The highly anticipated release calendar of Nigerian singer-songwriter Victony has been finalized. The 24-year-old sensation, Anthony Ebuka Victor, confirmed details of his next project on Wednesday, 12 November.

The announcement was typically brief and defiant. He declared on his social media : “With love, Very Stubborn (E.P) November 21st.” The project is an eight-track EP titled 'Very Stubborn.' It is set to drop on November 21, 2025. This EP serves as the formidable follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2024 album, Stubborn.

The Deeper Meaning Behind the ‘Stubborn’ Streak

The title of the EP isn’t just a catchy phrase. It’s a reflection of Victony’s journey. In April 2021, he survived a near-fatal car crash that claimed the life of a close friend. He spent four days in a coma, months in a wheelchair, and underwent multiple complex surgeries. That period could have ended careers and dreams, but Victony’s determination carried him through.

His 2024 album Stubborn was born from that struggle. Critics praised it as a “powerful narrative of overcoming adversity,” a project that turned personal tragedy into artistic triumph. With ‘Very Stubborn’, Victony is set to continue that narrative.

The EP signals that the fire is still burning. He is navigating the pressures of superstardom while staying true to his sound. He is refusing to "hear word" from critics.

What to Expect From "Very Stubborn"

Fans can expect Very Stubborn to be a reflection of Victony’s artistic growth. From the clip shared on social media, the Afrobeats sensation secured a collab with Afro-fusion star BNXN on the upcoming project. His 2025 smash ‘Skido’ with legendary rapper Olamide is also included on the project, as well as ‘Tanko’ with the iconic street-hop pioneer Terry G.

