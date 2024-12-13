Pulse logo
Tyla edges Burna Boy, Rema, Tems to 2024 Billboard Music Award

13 December 2024 at 14:35
South African sensation Tyla continues her dominance of the global award season as she wins the Afrobeats category at the 2024 Billboard Music Award.
Tyla won both Afrobeats category at the 2024 Billboard Award.

In a year where she has dominated the global award season, Tyla wrapped up the season by winning the Afrobeats category at the Billboard Music Award after fending off competition from Nigerian superstars.

At the award ceremony which took place on December 12, 2024, Tyla won the Best Afrobeats act and Best Afrobeats song for her hit single 'Water' whose remixes featuring Travis Scott reached the top 10.

Tyla saw off competitions from Burna Boy, Rema, and Tems to win both awards which adds to her collection of global Afrobeats laurels in a year she won the Grammys, EMA, and VMAs.

At the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, Taylor Swift also became the most awarded artist in the history of the award after winning 10 categories to break the tie of 39 awards she held with Drake.

The full winners' list for the 2024 Billboard Music Awards

Top artist
Taylor Swift

Top new artist
Chappell Roan

Top male artist
Morgan Wallen

Top female artist
Taylor Swift

Top duo/group
Fuerza Regida

Top Billboard 200 artist
Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 song
‘Lose Control’ Teddy Swims

Top radio song
‘Lose Control’ Teddy Swims

Top Hot 100 artist
Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 songwriter
Taylor Swift

Top streaming songs artist
Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 producer
Jack Antonoff

Top Billboard Global (excl. U.S.) artist
Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 album
‘The Tortured Poems Department’ Taylor Swift

Top radio songs artist
Taylor Swift

Top Billboard Global 200 artist
Taylor Swift

Top R’n’B male artist
Tommy Richman

Top R’n’B female artist
SZA

Top R’n’B touring artist
Bruno Mars

Top rap artist
Drake

Top rap album
Drake‘For All the Dogs’

Top rap male artist
Drake

Top rap female artist
Doja Cat

Top rap touring artist
Travis Scott

Top R’n’B song
Tommy Richman‘MILLION DOLLAR BABY’

Top rock touring artist
ColdplayTop

Latin duo/group
Fuerza Regida

Top hard rock song
Falling In Reverse feat. Jelly Roll – ‘All My Life’

Top dance/electronic song
‘Houdini’ Dua Lipa

Top country artist
Morgan Wallen

Top country male artist
Morgan Wallen

Top country female artist
Beyoncé

Top K-Pop touring artist
Seventeen

Top global K-Pop artist
Stray Kids

Top collaboration
Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen - ‘I Had Some Help’

Top country song
‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’Shaboozey

Top song sales artist
Shaboozey

Top-selling song
‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’ - Shaboozey

Top rock album
‘Stick Season’ Noah KhanTop

Billboard Global 200 song
‘Beautiful Things’ Benson Boone

Top Billboard Global (excl. U.S.) song
‘Beautiful Things’ Benson Boone

Top Afrobeats artist
Tyla

Top Afrobeats song
‘Water’ – Tyla

Top hard rock artist
Linkin Park

Top rock duo/group
Linkin ParkAdvertis

