Top 10 notable Posse Cuts in Nigerian music since 2000 (II)

Since the turn of the century, Nigerian artists have joined forces to deliver unforgettable records.

Posses cut is a popular term in hip hop that refers to songs with four more successive verses from four or more rappers. The term has expanded to cover songs with four or more artists delivering different verses.

On this week's Afrobeats throwback, we will be looking back at 10 notable posses cuts in Nigerian mainstream music since 2000.

These songs brought together talented stars who put their strongest foot forward to deliver a brilliant record that gives listeners the tough task of picking their favourite verse. From iconic label anthems to star-studded remixes, there is no shortage of posse cuts in Nigerian music.

Top 10 posse cuts in Nigerian music since 2000

1. Tony Teitula Omode Meta feat Ruff Rugged & Raw, Platainshun Boiz

A song important for the moment it marked, the message it conveyed, and the artists that combined to make it happen. 'Omode Mede', is a classic rap beef that documents vital moments in the split of Nigeria music iconic groups The Remedies and Platainshun Boiz.

2. Dr Sid Bamijo feat MI Abaga, Eldee, Ikechukwu

The versatile Dr. Sid showcased his hip-hop credentials on a song he's flanked by Nigerian rap greats who delivered stellar verses.

3. Trybesmen Oya feat Sasha, 2shotz, Blaise, Dr Sid, Oladele, Double O, Dr Timi & Myst

The iconic Trybesmen combined for a posse cut that flaunts the notable talents that would go on to launch successful solo careers.

4. JCC Skillz We are Africans (Naija Remix) feat, Multiple Artists

JJC is a flagbearer for African pop music in the United Kingdom where his success paved the way for Afrobeats' grand entrance. On 'We Are African', he assembled an all-star lineup for a chest-thumping cultural anthem.

5. Jazzman Olofin - Eko Ile feat GT Guitarman, Darey, Sasha P, Nkiru

Jazzman Olofin brought together a fine collection of talent to craft a song that vibrantly captures the thrilling complexities of life in Lagos.

6. LayLow - WHAT IT DO feat Vector, Olamide, Phyno, SosSick, Yung6ix, Buckwylla, Liu T, Phenom, Seriki

This song celebrates a vital moment in the peak of Nigerian hip hop alongside the stars driving its success.

7. Dammy Krane - COMMENT TU T'APPELLE feat LeriQ, Burna Boy, Ozone & Mojeed

At the height of his powers, Dammy Krane recruited the assistance of the distinctly talented LeriQ, Burna Boy, Ozone & Mojeed to deliver a smash hit.

8. Black Magic - Africa Remix ft Vector, Phyno & Reminisce

Nigerian alternative music forerunner Black Magic showcased his mainstream ambitions with the hit single 'Africa' whose remix features the hip hop trio Vector, Phyno & Reminisce whose verses gave the song the requited national spread.

9. Jahbless 69 Missed Calls feat Olamide, Lil Kesh, Reminisce, CDQ, Chinko Ekun

Street hop star Jahbless assembled an all-star lineup for a song that's reminiscent of the domination of indigenous rappers in the Nigerian music scene.

10. Bez - Super Sun Remix feat eLDee, Ice Prince & Eva Alordiah

Sensational singer Bez tapped era-defining hip-hop stars eLDee, Ice Prince & Eva Alordiah for a stellar collaboration that showcases the quality and dynamism that has always abounded in Nigerian music.