Top 10 notable Posse Cuts in Nigerian music since 2000

Since the turn of the century, Nigerian artists have joined forces to deliver unforgettable records.

Posses cut is a popular term in hip hop that refers to songs with four more successive verses from four or more rappers. The term has expanded to cover songs with four or more artists delivering different verses.

On this week's Afrobeats throwback, we will be looking back at 10 notable posses cuts in Nigerian mainstream music since 2000.

These songs brought together talented stars who put their strongest foot forward to deliver a brilliant record that gives listeners the tough task of picking their favourite verse. From iconic label anthems to star-studded remixes, there is no shortage of posse cuts in Nigerian music.

Top 10 posse cuts in Nigerian music since 2000

1. Mohits - Booty Call feat D'banj, Wande Coal, Dr Sid, D Prince

The star-studded Mohits roster combined to deliver a smash hit record that stamped their dominance in the music scene. From Wande Coal's iconic verse to Dr Sid and D'banj's swaggering flows, 'Booty Call' dominated speakers across the country.

2. Mohits - Close To You feat D'banj, Wande Coal, D Prince, Dr Sid One of the biggest hits on the Mohits All Stars 'Curriculum Vitae' album, D'banj, Wande Coal, D Prince, and Dr. Sid combined to deliver a classic record that supercharged Afrobeats and rocketed them to mainstream success.

3. Harrysong - Reggae Blues feat Olamide, KCee, Orezi, Iyanya Harrysong recruited Olamide, KCee, Orezi, and Iyanya for his biggest hit record where he deploys a smooth Highlife blend that offers the good time they sing about.

5. Ice Prince - Aboki remix feat Sarkodie, MI Abaga, Khuli Chana, Wizkid, Mercy Johnson

At the heights of his powers, there was no artist on the African continent bigger than Ice Prince Zamani whose new school rap and style captured a generation of listeners. For the remix of his hit single 'Aboki', he flexes his superstar credential by recruiting some of Africa's biggest artists including a cameo from era-defining actress Mercy Johnson.

5. Tha Suspect - I No Send You (Male & Female Version)

Tha Suspect brought together a star-studded lineup for one of the most notable posse cuts in Nigerian music.

MI Abaga, Naeto C, IllBliss, Sound Sultan, Vector, Fliss, and Ghetto P combined for the male version while Sasha P, Muna, Eva, Mo'Cheddah, Blaise, Zee came together for the female version.

6. JAHBLESS - JOOOR (remix) feat Ice Prince, Reminisce, Durella, Ruggedman & Eldee

Street hop star Jahbless delivered a classic with lamba-heavy rap battle record 'jooor' which became a common pop culture reference.

7. Mavins - Dorrobuci feat Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Dr Sid, D Prince, Korede Bello, Reekado Banks, Di'Ja

In 2014, Mavin Records announced its dominance with the star-studded collaboration 'Dorrobuci' which became a smash hit that swept across the continent.

8. Banky W - Lagos Party remix feat Eldee, D'banj, Naeto C, 9ice, Muna

Banky W's impact on Nigerian pop music cannot be overstated. The remix of his smash hit single 'Lagos Party' is a defining moment that brought together some of the country's biggest stars in Eldee, D'banj, Naeto C, 9ice, Muna.

9. General Pype Champion (Remix) ft Dagrin, Vector, Naeto C, Sasha & GT The Guitarman

Dancehall star General Pype held the street in a chokehold with his banging record 'Champion' which brought together exciting rappers shaping the scene.

10. Phyno - Multiply remix feat MI Abaga, Flavour, Timaya, Mr. Raw

Phyno was a rising star making a name for himself and to further showcase his ambition and industry acceptance, he called on MI Abaga, Flavour, Timaya, and Mr. Raw who joined him on 'Multiply' which remains one of his finest deep cuts.

Honourary mention Naija All Stars - Da Grin Tribute

Mohits All Stars Ten Ten feat Wande Coal , Dr Sid , K Switch , D Prince

9ice - Bachelor's Life Ft. Reminisce , Six O , XP

Starboy - Soco feat Wizkid , Spotless , Ceeza Milli , Terri

Mavins - Overloading feat Ayra Starr , Ladipoe , Magixx , Boy Spyce

JAHBLESS - 69 Missed Calls ft. Olamide, Reminisce, Lil Kesh, CDQ

DMW - Mind feat Davido , Mayorkun , Perruzi , Dremo

Mavins - Adaobi feat Don Jazzy, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello, Di'Ja