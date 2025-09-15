TikTok for Artists: The global marketplace for artists, labels, and the audience to connect

TikTok’s role in the democratisation of global music is at an all-time high. Every year, the platform propels songs and artists to global stardom in a consumer-led effort that defies status, geography, language, and cultural barriers.

It doesn’t come as a surprise that the global social media platform launched a product that caters to artists by giving them more control, insight, and opportunities to market their music and connect with a global audience.

TikTok for Artists was announced globally in June and was recently launched in Nigeria. The product provides artists and their teams with actionable insights: how their music is used, who’s engaging with it, and the scale of its reach.

For an industry increasingly shaped by TikTok, this accessibility to data is a valuable addition to Afrobeats' global push. In a conversation with Toyin Mustapha, TikTok’s Head of Music and Partnerships, I explored what this new product means for artists, labels, and the industry at large.

TikTok plays a central role in Afrobeats’ global exportation. In the last five years, several songs have ascended to stardom thanks to the platform. Mustapha explained that TikTok for Artists has been in development for a long time. “We knew from the beginning that we needed to create a platform to help artists build success on TikTok,” he shared. With the launch of TikTok for Artists, the platform is becoming more than just a place to go viral but a platform where artists can build a community and grow their careers.

More than virality

TikTok for Artists provides actionable insights and data, allowing artists to understand who is using their music, how it is being used, and where engagement is coming from. In an era where music is increasingly data-driven, this transparency empowers artists and labels to make informed career decisions. “At first, TikTok was seen mainly as a place to go viral, but that’s never been the bigger picture for us,” Mustapha explains. “TikTok for Artists is about helping musicians build sustainable careers. It’s a platform that shifts us from being just promotional to being true partners in artist development.”

At a time when music marketing is at an all-time high, this tool helps artists to better manage their resources by identifying content that’s connecting with the audience and the demographics consuming their music. With data analytics, artists, especially emerging stars, can use TikTok more effectively in advancing their careers.

Monetisation and Growth

With TikTok now playing such a central role in music discovery, clarity on income generation is critical. Mustapha emphasizes that while TikTok primarily helps artists to amplify their art, it is also committed to helping them monetize. “We’ve partnered with global ticketing companies like Ticketmaster to help artists sell show tickets directly from TikTok,” he shares. “We also introduced the ‘Add to Music’ feature, which lets users save songs directly to their preferred streaming platform. That feature alone has driven over a billion saves globally.” With TikTok for Artists, Mustapha believes TikTok’s new product will provide further clarity into artist monetisation.

Democratisation of Music

I asked Toyin Mustapha if he thinks TikTok for Artists will increase the platform’s already substantial power over the global music scene and how he thinks labels might react to this, especially considering their standoff with Universal Music Group earlier this year. Mustapha pointed out that TikTok is simply democratising the music process rather than taking power from labels.

“The great thing about TikTok is that there are no traditional gatekeepers. It’s the community that decides what blows up,” he explained. “Whether it’s a song from 40 years ago or a brand-new release, what matters is how users engage with it.” “It doesn’t matter if you’re a new artist with ten followers or a household name,” Mustapha notes. “What matters is authenticity and whether your music inspires engagement.” This democratization is particularly important in Nigeria, where TikTok has given visibility to artists from disadvantaged areas and spotlighted street music that once struggled to find mainstream acceptance.

The Possibility of Offline Activations

For Nigerian music, TikTok’s role cannot be overstated. The platform has become the lens through which fans discover what people across different regions are listening to, not just in the urban centers of Lagos and Abuja but also in communities often overlooked by mainstream media.

I asked Mustapha if TikTok intends to have some offline activations that will capture the company’s impact, especially outside the urban areas. He shares that TikTok intends to pursue more partnerships with festivals and events. “We love being on the ground with artists and fans,” he says. “Nigeria is a key market, and we’re working on building even closer collaborations here.”

Accessiblity: Will TikTok for Artists Be available to Non-Verified Artists?

For now, TikTok for Artists is available to verified artists, a deliberate move to ensure the best experience at launch. Mustapha noted that certified artist accounts already come with powerful tools like artist tags, music tabs, and promotional features that make music more discoverable. Expanding access is part of TikTok’s longer-term plan. Artists who wish to use the product could also follow the process of getting their account verified.