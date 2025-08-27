TikTok for Artists: Here's what Nigerian musicians can benefit from the new platform

Following the global launch of TikTok for Artists, the platform has now officially launched in Nigeria.

The announcement is a positive one for Nigerian artists, given the growing influence of TikTok in the distribution and marketing of music.

In the past 5 years, TikTok has played a pivotal role in the exportation of Nigerian music.



From Goya Menor's 'Ameno Amapiano' enjoying international success to CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' achieving global fame, and Rema's 'Calm Down' making African history.

Even for veteran stars, TikTok has given a new lease of life to songs released many years ago. In 2024, the 40-year-old single 'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche' by the late Gentleman Mike Ejeagha enjoyed commercial success thanks to its popularity on TikTok after skitmaker Brain Jotter made it the soundtrack of a viral dance routine.

ADVERTISEMENT

TikTok's pivotal role in the promotion of music to a global audience, community building, and monetisation opportunities make a dedicated platform for artists an invaluable resource.

Here are some of the ways TikTok for Artists can be beneficial to Nigerian musicians.

Data Insights

ADVERTISEMENT

The new all-in-one insights platform is designed to provide artists, their labels, and their teams with the data and tools they need to better understand their music performance, audience, and fan engagement on TikTok, helping them promote their work and drive success both on and off the platform.

RECOMMENDED: Can TikTok give Nigerian veteran stars a means of profiting off their classics

Daily-updated dashboards

With daily-updated dashboards and comprehensive analytics, TikTok for Artists offers unprecedented access to transparent, actionable data providing insights on how music and content are performing, and how fans are interacting with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Transparent, Actionable Data

The new platform offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to provide artists and their teams with transparent, actionable data.



It delivers detailed song performance insights, including views, posts, and creator engagements per track, along with granular post performance metrics that cover views, likes, comments, shares, and post completion rates.



The platform also provides valuable follower insights, offering a demographic breakdown of the audience by gender, age, and language.

Educational Resources

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond analytics, TikTok for Artists provides a wealth of educational resources, including step-by-step guides to the platform's tools and features, as well as support and resources designed to help artists build a sustainable, long-term music career.

The platform also officially introduces the Pre-Release tool, enabling artists to create campaigns for upcoming albums and allowing fans to pre-save directly to their preferred streaming platform, such as Spotify or Apple Music.

Speaking on the expansion, Toyin Mustapha, Head of Music Partnerships, UK, Ireland, and SSA at TikTok, said: “TikTok has always been a key space for music discovery and promotion across Africa. With the launch of TikTok for Artists in Nigeria, we’re giving artists and their teams access to insights that can help them engage their fans in more meaningful ways and grow their careers globally. This platform is about putting powerful, transparent data in the hands of creators so they can make smarter decisions and connect with the global TikTok community.”

TikTok for Artists is available now for all artists with a certified TikTok Artist Account. Artists can also grant access to their managers and label teams, ensuring that the right people have the insights they need to plan effective campaigns.