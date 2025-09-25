'This Is An Honour' - Saheed Osupa reacts after Burna Boy called him his GOAT

Fuji Music icon King Saheed Osupa is full of gratitude and praise after Grammy winner Burna Boy called him his Greatest Singer of All Time.

The Afro-fusion star named the fuji music legend as his favourite singer of all time while appearing on Complex’s The Goat Talk alongside Tennis legend Roger Federer. “My GOAT singers are mostly like Fuji artists. Like Saheed Osupa,” Burna Boy said on who he considered his greatest singer of all time.

Reacting to this, King Saheed Osupa shared a lengthy tribute on his social media page, where he called it an honour that uplifts his journey and a monumental moment for Fuji Music.



“Burna Boy's heartfelt tribute, naming me as his GOAT singer on a global stage, is a monumental moment that celebrates the soul of Fuji music and its timeless influence. This honour not only uplifts my journey, but also shines a brilliant light on our rich cultural heritage, bridging generations and genres worldwide.”



In the tribute, the famous Fuji icon also describes himself as a big fan of Burna Boy and shared his desire to attend the hitmaker’s upcoming concert. “I am profoundly grateful for this powerful acknowledgment from a true Afropop titan, the African Giant himself, of whom I am also a great fan. Together, we are redefining African music legacy and inspiring the world with authentic, vibrant sounds. To Oluwa Burna and every music lover embracing our story - thank you for believing in the magic of Fuji. Thank you for believing in Africa's ingenious creativity. I look forward to attending one of your upcoming concerts to appreciate your God-given talents and reciprocate your genuine love and affection. Keep prospering, my beloved Burna @burnaboy”

Burna Boy’s Love for Fuji Music

This is not the first time Burna Boy has expressed his love for Fuji music. In 2023, during an Instagram live session, he described Saheed Osupa as “Ibile Wutang,” a tag that captures the Fuji icon’s lyrical depth.

At his 34th birthday party in July 2025, his mother and manager, Mrs Bose Ogulu, surprised him with a guest performance by Fuji music icon Adewale Ayuba.