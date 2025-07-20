Bose Ogulu, who is both the mother and manager of Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy, has opened up about how she manages to find a balance in her dual role.

Speaking in a recent interview, Ogulu explained the challenges she faces juggling her responsibilities as a mother and a manager to one of the biggest music stars in Africa.

She admitted that working with family can be challenging, especially when emotions clash with business decisions.

However, she revealed that one of the ways she keeps things balanced is by clearly separating her roles.

How I handle being Burna Boy’s manager and Mum – Bose Ogulu

Ogulu also reflected on how her role has expanded beyond managing her children, revealing she now supports a larger team of “40 kids” with whom she goes on tours.

She said, “Yes, sometimes it’s tough drawing the line between work and emotions. But I tell him: “Now your mom’s talking,” or “I’m your manager, so yell at me.” It helps us feel supported, even in disagreements. Objectivity is hard, but we practice. Family extends beyond my kids, now I have 40 “kids” on stage or touring with us.

Shedding more light on the dynamics of her roles, she explained that the early days were filled with sacrifices, noting that she once funded their music, handled administrative duties, and read contracts before they could even afford to pay her.