The Number One Song on Billboard Country Chart Is by an Ai-Artist

A song titled ‘Walk My Walk’ by Breaking Rust, an AI-generated artist, has reached the summit of the latest Billboard Country Digital Song Sales chart. This accomplishment has sent shockwaves through the industry, which is still coming to terms with the disruptive potential of AI.

The song, which has garnered over 3.5 million Spotify streams, is one of the tracks on Breaking Rust’s five-track EP, ‘Resilience,’ released on October 17, 2025.

The chart success of ‘Walk My Walk’ comes just weeks after another major chart performance by AI artist Xania Monet, whose song ‘Let Go, Let God’ debuted at Number 25 on the Emerging Talents list and reached Number 21 on the Hot Gospel Songs chart.



Monet was created using the AI platform Suno by poet and designer Telisha “Nikki” Jones, who recently secured a $3 million recording deal with Hallwood Media. This deal drew a reaction from R&B star Kehlani, who publicly expressed her disapproval.

In August 2025, ‘The Only Thing I Can Take to Heaven’ by AI artist ChildPets Galore debuted at Number 14 on the Christian Digital Song Sales Chart. In October 2025, an AI-assisted project by songwriter Thong Viet debuted at Number 44 on the Emerging Artists chart. Also in October 2025, the AI-assisted project by songwriter Terrance LeDoux debuted at Number 47 on the Emerging Artists chart.

Industry Response and Regulation

The growing presence of AI songs on Billboard charts has raised concerns among established artists, including Elton John and Dua Lipa, who have called for regulatory measures. The unauthorized use of real musicians’ voices to train AI models has led to a crackdown against some AI platforms. Major labels, UMG, Sony Music, and Warner Records, filed a lawsuit in 2024 against AI music generation companies like Udio and Suno.

Concerns about the dangers AI poses to artists are also emerging in Nigeria. Recently, singer Fave shared a video on her social media page, expressing frustration over the TikTok popularity of an AI-generated version of her song.

Similarly, renowned Entertainment and Creative Industry Lawyer Oyinkansola “Foza” Fawehinmi drew attention to the uncredited use of the lyrics of the AI-supported group Urban Choir.

Global streaming platform Spotify has announced a policy that strictly prohibits AI-powered vocal deepfakes or voice clones without the artist’s explicit permission, thus offering artists more protection. However, the ease and speed with which AI can generate music and its increasing popularity remain a major source of concern for the industry.