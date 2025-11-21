Eternal Pop Princess SOLIS4EVR is Changing What It Means To Look "Alté"

You may or may not have heard of her yet, but SOLIS4EVR is already crafting a universe that is too magical and too intentional to ignore.

The 25-year-old singer and songwriter is one of the most distinct voices in Nigeria’s alternative scene, merging soul, indie rock, alt-pop, lo-fi, and balladry into something she calls “Eternal Pop”. It’s dreamy, emotionally saturated, visually rich music that feels less like something you hear and more like something you step into.

Across our conversation, SOLIS spoke openly about her sonic world, her shapeshifting style, the pressure of being unconventional in Nigeria, her beauty rituals, her Sols, the characters she carries within her, and the next era she’s already building. This is a peek into the life and mind of SOLIS4EVR, exactly as she sees it.

Eternal Pop and the Art of Feeling

When SOLIS says she makes pop music, she doesn’t mean radio formulas or quick hits. Her pop is spiritual, expansive, and longevity-focused.

“I make pop music,” she says with a clarity that feels rehearsed only because it’s true. “I describe my style as Eternal Pop, the kind of music that lasts forever. No matter the time, place, or period, you can listen to it and it’ll make you feel, it’ll make you move, and it’ll take you on a journey.”

For her, the mission is bigger than a sound. She wants to export a type of pop that has never come out of Lagos before: soft, ethereal, genre-blurring, and radically emotional.

“My sound is fluid,” she explains. “As I grow, I expand. I change, and the music does with me.”

Her inspirations are everything she has ever consumed from films, memories, heartbreaks, dreams, colours, and the worlds she invents in her head. Her songs may start autobiographical, but they never stay literal. She writes from experience but filters it through imagination.

“I’m a very imaginative mind and feeling body,” she tells me. “My lived experience is so colourful. I carry worlds within me, and so I guess I just try to get people to see and feel the world through my lens."

It’s why her music feels like a portal, and it’s also why her vocal layering with those warm, dreamy harmonies and intimate melodies feels like she’s whispering secrets into your ear.

Being Alté in Nigeria: The Challenges and the Breakthroughs

To understand SOLIS’ journey, you first have to understand the space she occupies.

In Nigeria, alté (short for alternative) is an entire music subculture. It sits outside the mainstream in almost every way: sonically, visually, stylistically, and culturally. Alté artists experiment with sound, fusing elements of R&B, soul, indie, electronic, rock, and lo-fi.

Their fashion leans expressive, eccentric, nostalgic, or futuristic. Their visuals are cinematic and artistic rather than commercial.

While alté has existed for years, it has never dominated the Nigerian mainstream, where afrobeats, street-pop, and high-tempo dance music still rule radio and club spaces. Alté musicians often operate in niche pockets with cult followings online, intimate shows, and small but passionate communities that thrive more on vibe than volume.

This means that artists within the movement are often misunderstood, underestimated, or seen as “too different” for Nigeria’s commercial soundscape.

SOLIS is not delusional about how unconventional she appears within the Nigerian music landscape. The alté community is growing, but it’s still not the mainstream, and that has shaped her path in complicated ways.

“My journey has definitely been unique and challenging,” she says. “I’m doing something that’s never been done in Nigeria.”

Her brand of Eternal Pop, which is all about ethereal, emotional, cinematic music and storytelling, doesn’t align with the dominant expectations of what Nigerian pop should sound or look like. And because of that, she’s had moments where she was dismissed or looked down on simply for being herself.

Instead of shrinking, she chooses intention. “I could talk about all the ways I’ve been done dirty or looked down on, but I’d rather focus on the fact that I’m a legend in the making,” she says.

Yet, the most surprising part of her journey has been realising that Nigeria does have a soft spot for the whimsical.

“There are so many whimsical Alté Nigerians out there who resonate with what I do,” she says. “Growing up, I didn’t have Nigerian alt influences, so I often felt isolated and weird. Now people can see me and find representation. That’s really cool.”

For SOLIS, she’s showing that there’s space for softness and fantasy in a country where pop music has long been defined by rhythm, heat, and hype.

The Visual Imagination: Mood Boards in Motion

Her visuals, from music videos to photoshoots, always feel like small universes stitched with colour and symbolism. That’s not an accident, as SOLIS has always been a lover of beauty, detail, and cinema.

“I’m a Libra,” she says mischievously. “I have a penchant for beauty. I have a good eye for identifying it in everything.”

Her aesthetic inspirations are films, as she’s a cinema girl through and through, and she hopes to direct her own films someday.

“All that energy goes into my music right now: the visuals, the aesthetics, the world-building. Everything is intentional.”

Beauty, Style, And the Art of Becoming

In SOLIS’ world, style is play. It’s storytelling, and it’s transformation.

“Every day is dress-up day,” she explains. “Every day brings a new character.” Some days she’s soft and whimsical like a fairy in a field. Some days she’s punk rock… edgy, loud, and chaotic, and other days she steps into full baddie mode.

“All these characters are reflected in my sound,” she says, and each version of her indeed feels like a different song waiting to be recorded.

Glam, but Make It SOLIS

For her makeup routine, she hands that credit to her makeup artist. “You’d have to ask my makeup artist, Farian,” she jokes. “I’m just the muse.” But even muses have staples, and for her, it’s clear lip gloss, always.

Scent as a Mood

SOLIS doesn’t stick to a single signature fragrance. She mixes perfumes and has a mix of high-end and drugstore favourites to create scents that match her mood or her character for the day. Though there’s one bottle of perfume that is always close by, and that is her Carolina Herrera perfume.

Beauty Pressure? She’s Felt It, But She Won’t Bend

There’s an honesty to her when she talks about feeling “too much”, too colourful, too maximalist, and too provocative for Nigerian audiences.

“Sometimes I feel pressure to dull myself down,” she admits. “But I really can’t be anything other than myself. It would be a disservice to who I am.”

Advice for Young Sols

Her message is simple, radical, and freeing: “You only have one life. You can only reach fulfilment when you’re truly being yourself. Dress in a way that makes your soul dance. Don’t bury your true self to please people who will never be pleased.”

Warmth and Radiance in The Sol Universe

Her fanbase is called Sols, a name she chose intentionally. “I want them to feel warmth,” she says. “A sweet radiance. I want them to see a mirror: expansive like the sun, free from judgement.”

For her, the Sol Universe is a safe space and a home for the bright, the imaginative, the expressive, and the experimental. Although she’s not all softness, as she reveals a surprising contrast: “I look like a soft angel princess, but I’m actually a military ruler.”

Legacy, Evolution, And What Comes Next For SOLIS4EVR

SOLIS is already leaning into her next era. She’s tapping into bolder themes, more risqué visuals, and a deeper exploration of self.

“I’ve been digging into 70s Afro Funk,” she says excitedly. “I’m trying to bring it into my world, and it’s going crazy.”

When it comes to legacy, she wants to be remembered not just as an artist but as a cultural figure who helped others feel seen, free, and unboxed.

She dreams of collaborating across time and space with artists or fashion houses, dead or alive. More importantly, she dreams of a Nigerian creative ecosystem where alté, unusual, or non-mainstream art is embraced without hesitation.

Her message to young girls making weird, experimental art is to “Go for it. Believe in yourself with the absolute most grandeur. Be delusional about it. But first, know yourself so no one can tell you who you are.”

2026: The SOLIS Era Is Loading

The future is not just bright; it’s incandescent. “There will be a new project in 2026,” she teases. “With visuals like you haven’t seen yet.”

For Sols, you can expect collaborations, curated showcases, immersive moments, and a deeper journey into the world she’s building.

It’s glaring that SOLIS4EVR is building a universe for herself and Sols that’s eternal, expressive, and limitless.