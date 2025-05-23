Stop calling us 'Ogechi Boys', we are not a group - Brown Joel tells fans

In a recent interview on Trending on Hip TV, fast-rising star Brown Joel spoke on being labelled part of the "Ogechi Boys".

According to Brown Joel, he is not in group with Hyce and Boypee and he wants fans to stop referring go them as the Ogechi boys.

The tag is derived from the title of their hit single, which saw all three stars collaborate for a viral hit with five-time Grammy winner Davido on the remix.

"It's not our fault that Nigerians discovered us from one song. We are not a group. We are friends who are individual artists. There's no contract binding us as a group," Brown Joel says on the dynamics of his relationship with Hyce and Boypee.

It will be difficult for Brown Joel, Hyce, and Boypee to get fans to stop referring to them as "Ogechi Boys," especially since the song continues to be their most popular record.

Following the release of 'Ogechi', the trio also collaborated on 'Constantly', which also enjoyed commercial success.

The idea that all three artists are in a group was further fueled by their appearance on socialite and businessman turned musician Chief Priest's debut single 'More Money'.

Speaking on the collaboration, Brown Joel stated that it was a true artistic effort from Chief Priest, who until the single was a famous socialite known for his relationship with Davido.

While Brown Joel might now be known as one of the Ogechi boys, his solo career dates back before the Headies-nominated single. In 2022, he dropped the song 'Peace,' which enjoyed success and brought him some mainstream attention.