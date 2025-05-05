Skales unveils new track that pays tribute to Lamine Yamal

Skales is currently enjoyabke a commercial resurence thanks to the virality of his 10 year old single 'Shake Body' which has gone viral on TikTok.

Amidst his new mainstream wave, Skales has teased a new song that pays tribute to Barcelona teenage superstar Lamine Yamal.

The song titled 'Dance Like Lamine Yamal' comes off the back of the commercial resurgence of 'Shake Body' which recently saw him reach 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify for the first time.

Skale's decision to name the song after the Barcelona FC footballer is largely motivated by the pivotal role Yamal played in the song's success.

Lamine Yamal's dance videos on TikTok where he has 26 million followers sparked virality with just one of his videos garnering 126 million views.

This commercial resurgence is the latest in the history of old songs that have enjoyed TikTok's attention.

Among the Nigerian songs that blew up massively on TikTok years after its release is CKay's 'Love Nwantiti', which soared to global fame .