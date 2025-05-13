Skales’ 'Shake Body' smashes new Spotify record, debuts on Global Viral Songs chart

Popular Nigerian artist, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, professionally known as Skales, has continued to enjoy mainstream success with the resurgence of his hit single, 'Shake Body' released 10 years ago.

The upbeat Afrobeats record, which has gone viral on TikTok within the space of only two months, has helped Skales achieve new career milestones on the digital streaming platform, Spotify.

The music star reached 1 million listeners on Spotify for the first time in April 2025. And now in May 2025, he has reached 2 million.

His most recent victory is that 'Shake Body' has debuted at #98 on the Global Spotify Viral Songs chart.

The hit single currently charts on the Spotify viral chart of over 30 countries including Spain, Bulgaria, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, and France.

Ecstatic about his success, the 34-year-old Kaduna-born artist shared on his X page, "Wow!!! This is mind blowing for an independent artiste with full ownership… thank you Jesus."

The Lamine Yamal effect

In March 2025, FC Barcelona's teen football star Lamine Yamal posted a video showing him and his colleagues, Nico Williams and Samu Omorodion dancing to the hit single on TikTok to celebrate Spain’s win over the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League.

The video went viral amassing over 180 million views and 16 million likes seeing as the 17-year-old boasts over 31 million followers on the platform.

In yet another video days later, Yamal was captured alongside Barcelona legend Gerard Piqué and popular Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos dancing to the song.

It appears that the football star is a fan of the record. In terms of success for Skales, he has, since that time, met Yamal and Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde, performing the single at their celebration party.