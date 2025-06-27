Seun Kuti shows his rapping skills next to Vector & Odumodublvck on 'Opp(s)'

Produced with pulse-pounding percussion and an infectious bassline, “OPP(S)” is a street sermon cloaked in satire: a callout to everyday oppression, from landlords to governments, hustle culture to heartbreak.

Anchored by Seun Kuti’s horn-laced fire and political DNA, Vector’s razor-sharp delivery, and Odumodublvck’s chaotic brilliance, the track sets the stage for the duo’s upcoming joint EP 'BIGBIRD x THA VIPER' set for release on September 5.

"Everyone has an OPP, whether it’s your boss, the system, or the pressure to survive. This isn’t just a diss track, it’s a soundtrack for our reality," says BIGBIRD KUTI.

With lyrics that flip protest into punchlines and resistance into rhythm, the track doesn’t just speak truth to power; it parties with it.



Rooted in a new sound dubbed RapFroBeat, coined by Vector and co-signed by BIGBIRD KUTI, the movement draws from the ancestral pulse of Afrobeat and the revolutionary storytelling of hip-hop, reclaiming rap’s African roots with swagger and wit.

'OPP(S)' kicks off the next phase in the duo’s campaign, following their earlier single 'The Matter.'

The song is billed to be accompanied by a music video that would capture their artistic brilliance through a satirical depiction of life in a complex city where bustling energy, paranoia, and defiance shape everyday life.