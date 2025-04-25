Runtown the Afrobeats Soundgod returns with a new single 'Do Me'

Runtown, the enigmatic Soundgod, has dropped a brand-new track titled 'Do Me.'

It comes on the heels of 'Flow,' his confident reentry into the scene after a long hiatus, and marks his second official release since his 2022 album 'Signs.'

Where 'Flow' felt like a cautious stretch after a long slumber, 'Do Me' sounds like a fully awakened spirit. It's intentional, unbothered, and deeply reflective.

There’s something intimate about it, like flipping through someone's diary pages written in luxury ink and late-night honesty.

The production by Caleb Mayowa Alaba, aka Fadah is hypnotic, a slow burn built on laid-back Afropop rhythms, laced with a nostalgic undertone.

'Do Me' is drenched in that same haunting sense of cool detachment, but with the warmth and wisdom of someone who’s lived through the highs and lows.

Lyrically, the song feels like Runtown is talking straight into your ear. He’s not begging for attention, not flexing for applause.

He’s just letting out his soft-spoken scream about vanity, vulnerability, and the curated thrill of luxury living, which is easily reconcilable with his reticent lifestyle.

'Do Me' is a quiet flex and a thoughtful exhale. It’s not trying to be a hit; it’s trying to be real. And in that honesty lies its magic.

What makes Runtown special has always been his ability to stay in his lane and build a respectable career on his terms.



His new single 'Do Me' reminds us why we fell in love with his music.