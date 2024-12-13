Runtown ends his two-year hiatus, returns with new single 'Flow'

Runtown's latest single maintains the quintessential laid-back characteristics that have shaped his career.

‘Flow' finds Runtown embodying the freedom in his sound and spirit, an Afrobeats groove layered with sleek, mellow riffs that are impossible to ignore.

Every note invites listeners to shed the weight of the world and revel in the now. Runtown’s vocals glide through the rhythm with a laid-back charm, pulling you into a vibe so chill it feels like the breeze off a tropical coast.

For an artist known to defy trends and set his own rules, Runtown is intransigent on everything essential to his core.



This release captures the Runtown essence fans know and love, yet it showcases new depths honed over his break. 'Flow' exudes the kind of confidence that only comes from an artist who knows his worth and has nothing left to prove.

Throughout his career, Runtown has maintained an artistic independence that has allowed him to experiment fearlessly, and his sound reflects his own life experiences, from the bustling streets of Lagos to global travels and introspective moments in between.



His music is as much a reflection of his Nigerian roots as it is of his global perspective, making Runtown a bridge between cultures and one of the earliest ambassadors of Afrobeats on the global stage.