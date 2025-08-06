Rema, Asake, Tems, Ayra Starr get 2025 VMA nominations

The VMAs have unveiled the nomination list for the 2025 edition. Nigerian superstars Rema , Wizkid , Tems , and Asake are all nominated for the Best Afrobeats category alongside South African star Tyla and Ghanaian singer Moliy .

Also nominated in the Best Afrobeats category are American stars Travis Scott , courtesy of Asake 's 'Active' , and Brent Faiyaz , who appeared on Wizkid 's 'Piece of My Heart'.

Also nominated is Burna Boy , whose single 'Higher' earned the nod for the Best Video for Change, and Ayra Starr , who earned a nomination for Best Push Performance for 'Last Heartbreak Song' featuring Giveon .

Lady Gaga leads this year with 12 nominations thanks to the success of her singles 'Die With A Smile', 'Mayhem', and 'Abracadabra'. Bruno Mars is the second most nominated artist with 11 nods, boosted by his appearance on Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra' . Rapper Kendrick Lamar is the third most nominated artist with 10 nods garnered from his album 'GNX' and hit single 'Not Like Us'.

The 2025 VMAs will take place on September 7, 2025.

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti - Timeless



Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Song of the Year

Alex Warren - Ordinary

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Doechii - Anxiety

Ed Sheeran - Sapphire

Gracie Abrams - I Love You, I’m Sorry

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Lorde - What Was That

Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.

Tate McRae - Sports Car

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti - Timeless

Best New Artist

Alex Warren

Ella Langley

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

Sombr

The Marías



Best Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Charli XCX

Justin Bieber

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

MTV Push Performance of the Year, Presented by Bacardí® Rum

Ayra Starr - Last Heartbreak Song

Damiano David - Next Summer

Dasha - Bye Bye Bye

Gigi Perez - Sailor Song

Jordan Adetunji - Kehlani

Katseye - Touch

Lay Bankz - Graveyard

Leon Thomas - Yes It Is

Livingston - Shadow

Mark Ambor - Belong Together

Role Model - Sally, When the Wine Runs Out

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Best Collaboration, Presented by Under Armour

Bailey Zimmerman & Luke Combs - Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - Luther

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Post Malone Featuring Blake Shelton - Pour Me a Drink

Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco - Sunset Blvd



Best Pop

Alex Warren - Ordinary

Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

Ed Sheeran - Sapphire

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Best Hip-Hop

Doechii - Anxiety

Drake - Nokia

Eminem Featuring Jelly Roll - Somebody Save Me

Glorilla Featuring Sexyy Red - Whatchu Kno About Me

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

LL Cool J Featuring Eminem - Murdergram Deux

Travis Scott - 4x4

Best R&B

Chris Brown - Residuals

Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs - Mutt (Remix)

Mariah Carey - Type Dangerous

PartyNextDoor - No Chill

Summer Walker - Heart of a Woman

SZA - Drive

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti - Timeless

Best Alternative

Gigi Perez - Sailor Song

Imagine Dragons - Wake Up

Lola Young - Messy

MGK & Jelly Roll - Lonely Road

Sombr - Back to Friends

The Marías - Back to Me

Best Rock

Coldplay - All My Love

Evanescence - Afterlife (From the Netflix Series “Devil May Cry”)

Green Day - One Eyed Bastard

Lenny Kravitz - Honey

Linkin Park - The Emptiness Machine

Twenty One Pilots - The Contract

Best Latin

Bad Bunny - Baile Inolvidable

J Balvin - Rio

Karol G - Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

Peso Pluma - La Patrulla

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos - Khé?

Shakira - Soltera

Best K-Pop

Aespa - Whiplash

Jennie - Like Jennie

Jimin - Who

Jisoo - Earthquake

Lisa Featuring Doja Cat & Raye - Born Again

Stray Kids - Chk Chk Boom

Rosé - Toxic Till the End

Best Afrobeats

Asake & Travis Scott - Active

Burna Boy Featuring Travis Scott - TaTaTa

Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea - Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)

Rema - Baby (Is It A Crime)

Tems Featuring Asake - Get It Right

Tyla - Push 2 Start

Wizkid Featuring Brent Faiyaz - Piece of My Heart

Best Country

Chris Stapleton - Think I’m in Love With You

Cody Johnson & Carrie Underwood - I’m Gonna Love You

Jelly Roll - Liar

Lainey Wilson - 4x4xU

Megan Moroney - Am I Okay?

Morgan Wallen - Smile

Best Album

Bad Bunny - Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Kendrick Lamar - GNX

Lady Gaga - Mayhem

Morgan Wallen - I’m the Problem

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet

The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow

Best Long Form Video

Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

Bad Bunny - Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)

Damiano David - Funny Little Stories

Mac Miller - Balloonerism

Miley Cyrus - Something Beautiful

The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow



Video for Good

Burna Boy - Higher

Charli XCX - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish

Doechii - Anxiety

Eminem Featuring Jelly Roll - Somebody Save Me

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco - Younger and Hotter Than Me

Zach Hood Featuring Sasha Alex Sloan - Sleepwalking

Best Direction

Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

Charli XCX - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Best Art Direction

Charli XCX - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

Lorde - Man of the Year

Miley Cyrus - End of the World

Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.

Best Cinematography

Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

Ed Sheeran - Sapphire

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

Miley Cyrus - Easy Lover

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Best Editing

Charli XCX - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish

Ed Sheeran - Sapphire

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching (From F1® the Movie)

Best Choreography

Doechii - Anxiety

FKA twigs - Eusexua

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

Tyla - Push 2 Start

Zara Larsson - Pretty Ugly

Best Visual Effects

Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching (From F1® the Movie)

The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow







