Princess Wonda showcases her colourful world of Afro-fusion in new single 'No Yawa'

Afrobeat’s unstoppable rise continues as Princess Wonda unleashes her latest single, 'No Yawa,' a genre-bending anthem that blends Afrobeats, reggaeton, and Latin grooves into a dynamic musical experience.

Released April 25. 2025, the track is already generating buzz across streaming platforms, radio, and social media.

With pulsating beats, infectious melodies, and lyrics centered on ambition, success, and enjoyment, No Yawa embodies the spirit of hustlers and party lovers alike.

The song’s fusion of Afrobeat’s rhythmic depth with reggaeton’s fiery energy creates a universal sound that feels both deeply rooted in African heritage and tailored for a global audience.

Princess Wonda’s ability to weave English, Pidgin, and Spanish into her music adds to the track’s cross-cultural appeal.

The song has already been featured on several prominent Afrobeat and Latin playlists, and fans have embraced its vibrant energy, sparking dance challenges and widespread engagement online.

"This song is all about energy, ambition, and enjoying the rewards of hard work. Afrobeat is global now, and I’m excited to push the sound forward."

With its electrifying production and broad appeal, 'No Yawa' is more than just a song—it’s a statement of Afrobeat’s expanding influence and its place on the world stage.

