Princess Wonda Moves Hearts With Soulful New Single ‘Darling’

Princess Wonda is back, and ‘Darling’ proves she’s not just making music; she’s creating moments.



Released on November 21, 2025, the track takes a deliberate turn from her high-energy Afro-fusion hits, trading dance floor grooves for a warm, reflective sound that invites listeners to feel the story behind every note.

The UK-born Nigerian singer blends Afro-Pop and R&B with subtle cinematic textures, showing a side of herself that is both intimate and universally relatable. For an artist whose previous singles like ‘City Boy’ and ‘No Yawa’ have clocked millions of streams, ‘Darling’ continues Princess Wonda’s streak of capturing listeners’ attention globally.

Produced by Mr. Marz, the song is layered with rich harmonies and smooth percussion, allowing her vocals to shine in a way that feels both personal and polished.

It’s a track that balances Afro-fusion authenticity with crossover appeal, making it a natural fit for romantic and slow-tempo playlists without losing her signature rhythmic identity. Beyond the music, ‘Darling’ signals Princess Wonda’s evolving artistry, one that marries emotional depth with global reach. Her accompanying visuals and social content mirror the song’s tender tone, highlighting the warmth and connection at the heart of her sound.

ADVERTISEMENT