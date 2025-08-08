'Plane Stopper': Portable records new song about KWAM 1's airport incident

Street pop sensation Portable is back with a new single titled 'Plane Stopper', which is inspired by the recent news-making airport incident involving Fuji music legend King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, AKA KWAM 1.

He teased the new song in a post on his Instagram account, which has generated reactions from thousands of users, including celebrities like footballer Victor Boniface and musician Nasboi.

Drawing from Yoruba folk music, Portable backed Wasiu Ayinde's claim that the content of the disputed liquid was water as opposed to alcohol. He also praised the Fuji music legend for having super instincts to dodge the incoming plane wing in the last minute.

The incoming single is another typical record from Portable, who is known for turning social issues and personal trials into music.



Earlier in the year, he released 'Oni Reason' just days after being released from detention following his arrest over a criminal defamation petition filed by Fuji icon King Saheed Osupa.

Following his arrest by the Ogun State Police, who declared him wanted for assaulting government officials, Portable announced the EP 'Most Wanted'.

In another similar scenario in 2024, Portable released the 'Chosen EP' amidst the viral "I Am A Chosen" trend that was popular on social media.

He also released the track 'Spiderman' shortly after being recorded scaling a fence to evade arrest over his failure to pay the debt on his G Wagon Brabus.

Portable's biggest single since 'Zazzu Zeh' came courtesy of his collaboration with British-Nigerian rapper Skepta, who featured him on the hit single 'Tony Montana'.