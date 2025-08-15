Olamide, Wizkid, and Darkoo flash the superstar lifestyle in 'Billionaires Club' visuals

Iconic hitmaker Olamide Baddo has released the music for 'Billionaires Club', his collaboration with Afrobeats superstar Wizkid and Nigerian and British-Nigerian star Darkoo.

Released on August 14, 2025, the music is directed by Jyde Ajala, showcasing the flashy superstar lifestyle through esoteric skeet shooting, expensive Cuban cigars, and luxury cars.

The song is the latest collaboration between Olamide and Wizkid, whose first partnership came 15 years ago on the hit song 'Omo To Shan'.

'Billionaires Club' is the latest music video from Olamide's self-titled album, released on June 18, 2025, in which Wizkid appeared on two songs as he continues his run of collaborations.

Olamide's self-titled album is his 11th solo project and 15th overall in a career that has spanned 15 years, during which time he has maintained his place as one of Nigeria's biggest artists.

His latest holds his evolution into a laid-back star who appreciates music from a place of pleasure. This mindset his evident in the singing that populates the album, with 'Billionares Club' being one of the standout tracks.

In a recent interview with content creator Korty EO, the YBNL founder and label boss shared that although he's primarily known as a rapper, he loves music and refuses to be restricted to making hip hop songs.