OdumoduBlvck says Davido, Skepta, and Stormzy will be on his album

During an interview on Radio Jusmen, OdumoduBlvck revealed that his upcoming album 'The Industry Machine' will feature guest appearances from Nigerian megastar Davido.

He also shared that UK rap icons Skepta and Stormzy will also feature on the album, expected to be released later in 2025.

"The Industry Machine will feature Davido, Skpeta, Stormzy. It's intense and it's going to change a lot for us," he said on the guest list of the project that will be his third LP in 3 years.

In the interview, he compared his recent project 'The Machine Is Coming' to the biblical John the Baptist, that would usher in his keenly anticipated album 'The Industry Machine'.

He also shared that he's the machine whose arrival should be keenly awaited.

The collaboration with Davido would mark their second song after he appeared on 'Funds' off the hitmaker's recently released fifth album '5ive'.

He has also previously collaborated with Skepta on the track 'Jangilova' alongside actor and rapper Idris Elba.

While OdumoduBlvck is in album release mode, he is also actively involved in an ongoing beef with award-winning rapper Blaqbonez. During the interview, he tackled Blaqbonez for tagging himself the best rapper and calling his claim a disrespect to the veteran stars whose struggle built the genre in Nigeria.

Their beef recently reached a new high after Blaqbonez featured on A-Q's 'Who's really Rapping', which aimed direct shots at OdumoduBlvck.

While fans are awaiting a battle rap between both rappers to determine the victor, OdumoduBlvck has insisted that the dispute is beyond music.