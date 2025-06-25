OdumoduBlvck faces criticisms for making bold global cultural impact claim

Award-winning rapper OdumoduBlvck has sparked debate with his comments about having the most culturally impactful song in Nigerian hip hop history.

He claimed in an interview on Beat FM, where he talked about his success.



"In the history of Nigerian hip hop, no song has had more impact in the world than 'Declan Rice'".

The statement has since become a subject of debate among fans who disagree with his claim, with many insisting there are more rap songs with cultural impacts.

What most of those who disagree with OdumoduBlvck's statement failed to notice is that he was referring to the global impact of his hit single 'Declan Rice' as opposed to its cultural impact in Nigeria.

Reacting to the contrary claims, OdumoduBlvck listed some of the global impacts of his hit single 'Declan Rice,' including being used to unveil the England international when he became Arsenal's record signing and the most expensive Englishman.

While the authenticity of his claims has been debated, it's a tall order to call any Nigerian rap song with a similar level of global impact as 'Declan Rice'.

The song launched him into international stardom with co-signs from superstar rappers, including Skepta, Rick Ross, Stormzy, and Nasty C.