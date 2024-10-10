ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

New national anthem will deepen national identity, unity – NOA boss

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to Issa-Onilu, the agency is partnering with critical stakeholders towards driving the campaign to the grassroots, and ensure that Nigerians use the correct lyrics.

Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) [The Will]
Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) [The Will]

Recommended articles

Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the Director-General of the agency, stated this in Gombe at a news conference to inaugurate the nationwide sensitisation on Nigeria’s new National Anthem and National Value Charter.

Represented by Nura Kobi, the Director, of Planning Research and Statistics, NOA, Issa-Onilu said the new anthem would foster a shared sense of purpose amongst Nigerians.

He enjoined Nigerians to imbibe the tenets of the new anthem and values charter as critical agents towards renewing the identity of Nigeria at local and international levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This initiative is a cornerstone of our national identity project, aimed at fostering unity, pride, and a shared sense of purpose among all Nigerians.

“This anthem is not merely a song, it is a symbol of our collective identity and aspirations.

“It serves as a reminder of our shared values and the strength of our unity in diversity,” he said.

According to him, the campaign is designed to enlighten Nigerians on the anthem’s correct lyrics, as approved by President Bola Tinubu.

He said the correct lyrics were crucial for maintaining the anthem’s integrity and ensuring that it continued to inspire patriotism and national pride.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NOA helmsman said the re-adoption of the anthem re-adoption marked a return to Nigeria’s roots, evoking nostalgia and a deep emotional connection, especially among those who remember it from the early years of independence.

According to Issa-Onilu, the agency is partnering with critical stakeholders towards driving the campaign to the grassroots, and ensure that Nigerians use the correct lyrics.

He urged residents of Gombe State to support Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to transform Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape and improve the quality of life for all citizens.

Adaline Patari, the NOA Director in the state, said the agency had adopted effective campaign strategies to deepen understanding of national values amongst citizens.

Patari said the agency would extend its outreach to schools, to educate the younger generation about Nigeria’s symbols and values towards reinforcing patriotism and civic responsibility.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My husband not the cause of Nigeria's economic challenges - Remi Tinubu

My husband not the cause of Nigeria's economic challenges - Remi Tinubu

Benue LG elections rigging video, fabrication of opposition - Gov Alia

Benue LG elections rigging video, fabrication of opposition - Gov Alia

Those criticising Tinubu for holidaying abroad uninformed - Okupe

Those criticising Tinubu for holidaying abroad uninformed - Okupe

2 results pending as PDP claims 15 out of 17 chairmanship seats in Plateau

2 results pending as PDP claims 15 out of 17 chairmanship seats in Plateau

Gov Mbah appoints Miss Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina as Enugu Brand Ambassador

Gov Mbah appoints Miss Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina as Enugu Brand Ambassador

LASTMA sacks 6 officials over misconduct, general inefficiencies

LASTMA sacks 6 officials over misconduct, general inefficiencies

2,230 submissions received from 173 countries for Rivers film festival

2,230 submissions received from 173 countries for Rivers film festival

Lagos Red Line begins passenger operations October 15

Lagos Red Line begins passenger operations October 15

Pray for leaders even in spite of bad situation, Sultan tells Nigerians

Pray for leaders even in spite of bad situation, Sultan tells Nigerians

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Adebayo Adelabu. [Getty Images/X]

We'll soon reduce electricity costs - Minister assures Nigerians

Nigeria is now like Vietnam - Reno Omokri says after meeting Tinubu at Aso Rock

Nigeria is now like Vietnam - Reno Omokri says after meeting Tinubu at Aso Rock

BSIEC announces its readiness to conduct LG election in Benue

BSIEC announces its readiness to conduct LG election in Benue

FCT Fire Service responds to 271 incidents & saves 11 lives in 8 months

FCT Fire Service responds to 271 incidents & saves 11 lives in 8 months