New national anthem will deepen national identity, unity – NOA boss

Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the Director-General of the agency, stated this in Gombe at a news conference to inaugurate the nationwide sensitisation on Nigeria’s new National Anthem and National Value Charter.

Represented by Nura Kobi, the Director, of Planning Research and Statistics, NOA, Issa-Onilu said the new anthem would foster a shared sense of purpose amongst Nigerians.

He enjoined Nigerians to imbibe the tenets of the new anthem and values charter as critical agents towards renewing the identity of Nigeria at local and international levels.

“This initiative is a cornerstone of our national identity project, aimed at fostering unity, pride, and a shared sense of purpose among all Nigerians.

“This anthem is not merely a song, it is a symbol of our collective identity and aspirations.

“It serves as a reminder of our shared values and the strength of our unity in diversity,” he said.

According to him, the campaign is designed to enlighten Nigerians on the anthem’s correct lyrics, as approved by President Bola Tinubu.

He said the correct lyrics were crucial for maintaining the anthem’s integrity and ensuring that it continued to inspire patriotism and national pride.

The NOA helmsman said the re-adoption of the anthem re-adoption marked a return to Nigeria’s roots, evoking nostalgia and a deep emotional connection, especially among those who remember it from the early years of independence.

According to Issa-Onilu, the agency is partnering with critical stakeholders towards driving the campaign to the grassroots, and ensure that Nigerians use the correct lyrics.

He urged residents of Gombe State to support Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to transform Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape and improve the quality of life for all citizens.

Adaline Patari, the NOA Director in the state, said the agency had adopted effective campaign strategies to deepen understanding of national values amongst citizens.