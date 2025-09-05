New Music Friday: 10 songs you should listen to featuring Adekunle Gold, Rema, Shallipopi

It's another busy week for Afrobeats with the release of new materials from stars gearing up for a strong end to the year.

Adekunle Gold continues his fine form in 2025 with the release of 'Bobo' featuring Lojay and Shoday. The award-winning hitmaker leans into Fuji music to create a party-starting hit that draws listeners closer to Nigeria's rich culture.

Rema released a surprise single, 'Fun', where he deploys his swerve pop rap flows to restate his desire to have fun while passively dismissing allegations of running off with ideas Omah Lay shared with him.

Shallipopi scored one of Afrobeats' biggest hits of 2025 with 'Laho'. Building on this momentum, he has released a new song, 'Na So', which showcases his familiar swaggering flow, propelled by Amapiano fusion.

Fola is Afrobeats' foremost breakout star of 2025, thanks to his consistent output and high-quality work, which has seen him rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Adhering to the principle of striking when the rod is hot, Fola has released his debut album 'Carthasis'. The 11-track album features guest appearances from Kizz Daniel, Young Jonn, Victony, and Gabzy.

Sensational singer-songwriter Tay Iwar returns with a new EP titled 'Wonderful', which offers his delightful genre-bending masterclass.

Here are 10 songs you should check out this week.

Adekunle Gold - Bobo featuring Lojay & Shoday

Adekunle Gold is famous for his elevated artistry that sees him shape-shift across genre lines. In his latest single, he leans into Fuji music to create a full good bop for owambe weekends.

Rema - Fun

Following the mixed reactions of his last single 'Kelebu,' Rema appears to be moving in with a new London-produced song 'Fun,' where he shared his desire to enjoy the good life.

Shallipopi - Na So

For his new single 'Na So', Shallipopi deploys familiar measured flows, catchy rhyme schemes, relatable pidgin English, and Amapiano fusion to celebrate his status as a hitmaker with the ability to move the street.

Fola - Golibe featuring Victony

The moving flows and captivating lyrics that have propelled Fola to fame are on full display on 'Golibe' featuring Victony, who joins the man of the hour for a sensual love anthem.

Tay Iwar - Wonderful

Tay Iwar's genuius shines on his genre-bending record 'Wonderful' where he samples the classic 'Necessary' by the famous duo Zule Zoo behind the Takuraku beat with which they impacted the mainstream in the mid 2000s.

Pheelz - Jamming

The super talented Pheelz is back with a party-starting jam that embraces uptempo street music elements to beckon listeners onto the dancefloor.

TI Blaze - Porsche

Yoruba talking drum shapes this mid-tempo song where TI Blaze flaunts the fast cars and good life that's the everyday life of a star.

Phyno - This Moment feat Cheque

Phyno shows his melody molding abilities on the gospel-inspired record, where he's joined by Cheque to share a prayer for divine blessings over Igbo folk music production.

Salle - If You Leave featuring Ayo Maff

One of Nigeria's fast-rising female stars, Salle, combines with the acclaimed prince of the street, Ayo Maff, for a song that explores the struggle of a young generation to balance between love and hustle

Ugoccie - Achalugo