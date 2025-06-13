Kizz Daniel says fast-rising star Fola is the future of Nigerian music

In a recent interview on Apple Music Africa Now Radio, Afrobeats superstar Kizz Daniel spoke on his recently released EP 'Unkle K (Lemon Chase)'.

According to Kizz Daniel, the project was a result of a disaster from the loss of his workstation, which caused him to lose over 600 songs, including those recorded for what was meant to be the 'Unkle K' LP.

"The EP came about as a result of a very unfortunate incident that happened with the actual body of work, which was to be the ‘Uncle K’ album. My workstation crashed and we lost a lot of songs," he shared.

He further shared that he was meant to go on tour with the album, so he decided to record new songs that sounded like some of the lost records.



" I was supposed to go on tour with the album (which we had already announced), so I went back to the studio and came up with some songs that sounded alike sonically. We came up with a name that fitted the situation—‘Lemon Chase!’ I was locked in the studio for months, but when life throws you lemons, you make lemonade out of it—and that’s exactly what we did with this EP."

The 7-track EP featured guest appearances from the era-defining rapper OdumoduBlvck and street pop star Bella Shmurda, who both appeared on the track 'Al Jannah'.



Kizz Daniel describes the song as one inspired by the bitter pain of losing some people close to him.

“Al-Jannah” means “paradise”. I wanted to write a tribute song. We’ve lost of people in the past—we lost our son in 2021; I lost my dad in 2015; my wife lost her mum in 2024; I lost my step-mum; we lost a whole lot of people. I wanted to make a song for everyone, not just one person. It’s about our loved ones we have lost in this journey of life."

Fast-rising star Fola also appeared on the album. Kizz Daniel described him as the future, which is a testament to his acclaim as one of Nigeria's most promising stars.

"He’s amazing, I used to call him 'The Future.' Nigerian fans call him 'Striker — number 9.' He’s an incredible artist."