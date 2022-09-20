Limoblaze takes the gospel to everybody with 'Jireh (My Provider)'

Gospel music has been a big part of Afrobeats since the early 2000’s. In those earlier days, the line between secular and gospel music was quite blurry. However, as Afrobeats artists grew in talent, sound, and patronage, gospel music began to sonically differ from Afrobeats and it soon became niche music with a demographic appeal.

With the conscious efforts of gospel artists to extricate what they consider "worldly" sonic elements from gospel music, the music quickly lost its appeal to the wider audience who were quickly alienated as Afrobeats ascended and dominated the soundscape. The average Afrobeats consumer might suffer sound dissonance while listening to gospel music due to the huge difference in its appeal and gratification.

For Nigerian gospel music to reach a height where the music can appeal to the average listener who is not necessarily a deliberate consumer of gospel music, it must carry familiar sonic elements. For gospel music to break into mainstream charts, it needs to provide the gratification that will inspire mass consumption.

Limoblaze's 'Jireh (My Provider)' is a masterpiece as it takes the sonic relatability of Afrobeats and combines it with vital gospel elements to create a sensational tune that is easily digestible by Gospel and Afrobeats listeners alike. Comments on Limo’s social media posts reflect the excitement across his international fanbase.

The beat carries a punchy Afro-swing progression which combines with simple writing that is made relatable through the use of pidgin. The melody is instantly infectious and sucks in listeners most of whom will find its arrangement enjoyable.

Lecrae’s contribution to the track brings it closer to the gospel and hip-hop communities where his music has been eagerly consumed for years. Similarly, Happi's verse combines with Lecrae's to create a sonic balance that cuts across Pop, Hip-Hop, and Afrobeats and makes for a piece of music with a truly universal appeal.

While quintessential gospel music has the overburdening elements of chants and calls, conservative beats, and predictable melody, 'Jireh (My Provider)', however, carries the opposite without losing its message.

Its success and wide acceptance are proof of the deliberate effort that went into making a song that everybody can enjoy irrespective of primary consumption preference. A marker for its success can be found in the over 2.1 views it has recorded on YouTube in just two months. One can also consider the fact that the song has soundtracked more than 70K Reels on Instagram, and over 20,000 creates on TikTok since its release. It also appeared on Billboard's Afrobeat US Song Chart three weeks, currently sitting at #36, and two consecutive weeks on Billboard's Hot Gospel Song chart at #20.

The average Nigerian consumer of secular music will find 'Jireh' to be refreshing and appealing and this, I think, and many will agree is the goal of the gospel. After all, Jesus is for everybody.

Stream 'Jireh (My Provider)' here

About Limoblaze:

Rapper, singer and songwriter Samuel Onwubiko aka Limoblaze is an award winning musician Born in Makurdi, Nigeria residing in the UK. Since 2012 he’s been successfully building an international fan-base through his uncanny ability to leverage the Afrobeats music bed to move effortlessly between hard-hitting rap performances and hypnotizing melodies to promote his passion for God and active ministry lifestyle.

Limo has no shortage of accolades to validate his standing as an artist to watch. He’s a Two-time African Gospel Music and Media Awards winner (2018, 2019), Crystal Awards Best International Act Award Winner (2019), and Premier Gospel Best International Act award winner.