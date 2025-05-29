Nasboi unveils plans to kneel across 36 states in a bid to get a verse from Davido

Fast-rising Afrobeats star Nasboi intends to feature Davido on his song, and for this, he has crafted what might be the most interesting campaign yet in Nigerian music.

Nasboi intends to visit all of Nigeria's 36 states, and for this, he has one message, which is to kneel and ask Davido for a verse.

He revealed this intention in a post on his Instagram account where he was pictured holding a placard in front of the Osun State Government Secretariat, which kicked off the campaign.

In the caption, Nasboi explained that he started mimicking Davido in 2019 to get his attention for his music. Now, he hopes to get a verse from the Afrobeats icon.

"In 2019, I started mimicking Davido to get his attention for my music, but the videos blew me up as a comedian.. (Gods plan).



I am back to plea with 001. Bless me with a verse for this song king.

I will be kneeling across 36 states for 36 days. I pray this dream comes to pass. Please as a fan of nasboi, just tag @davido everyday when you see the post…."

Davido has reacted to the post with "set up" and a laughing emoji after thousands of fans tagged the five-time Grammy nominee to Nasboi's request.

The campaign has now entered its second day as Nasboi shared a picture of himself holding a placard in front of the Kano State Government House.

While fans await Davido's response, they will also be curious to know if Nasboi intends to follow through on his intention of visiting all 36 states.

At any rate, a Davido verse would be a major one for Nasboi, who has become one of Afrobeats' fastest-rising stars.

Since signing to Eminent Music, the singer has churned out the hit singles 'Umbrella' featuring Wande Coal, 'Small Money,' and 'Could This Be Love' featuring Chike.

His debut project 'INIT' featured guest verses from 2Baba, Pheelz, Chike, and Falz in which captured his rise and acceptance by reputable colleagues.