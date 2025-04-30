Dr. Okoye of Eminent Music calls Nasboi's Headies outing a rewarding moment

The success of any label requires a committed team led by a visionary executive who understands the challenges of navigating an ever-evolving musical landscape.

One label that deserves to be celebrated for the impressive success it has recorded in a short time since its launch is Eminent Music, ably led by the astute executive and entrepreneur Dr Wisdom Okoye.

The label is the force behind fast-rising Afrobeats star Nasboi, who recently reached an impressive career milestone after being nominated for the coveted Headies Next Rated prize.

At the award, which was held on April 27 , 2025, Nasboi also joined a collection of superstars who performed at the event. It was indeed a beautiful moment for the label who have managed to achieve success in an area where many have struggled.

While addressing the press on the red carpet of the 17th Headies, Dr Okoye described Nasboi’s nomination and performance as a moment of pride and a recognition of the hard work, creativity, and courage the label has shown since its launch in 2023.

He also shared this on his social media page, where he praised Nasboi as a versatile and unique artist.

“What a journey it’s been. Just over two years in the music business, and today, we are both proud and grateful to be recognized by @the_headies with a nomination for our artist @iamnasboi in the Next Rated category.

On Sunday night, the @etsrlmusic team had the honor of attending The Headies — not just as guests, but as contributors to the evolving craft and culture of Afrobeat. This nomination is more than an accolade. It’s a testament to our innovative and forward-thinking approach as a brand — and most importantly, to the hard work, bold creativity, and undeniable talent of an artist as versatile and unique as NasBoi.”

In just two years since its launch, Eminent Music has successfully delivered one of the fastest rising Nigerian talents, whose success is a testament to the courage of Dr. Okoye and his team, who dared to dream where many have failed.

“We saw the vision early. We believed. We invested. And now we celebrate this moment as proof that foresight, belief, and dedication truly pay off,” Dr. Wisdom Okoye said on Eminent Music’s journey to success.

In a music industry whose mainstream pop music has seen several successful figures who made a name for themselves in one area of showbiz but struggled to replicate the success in their music career, Nasboi’s success defied the norm.

In an interview with Pulse Nigeria , Dr. Okoye shared that it was his strong belief in Nasboi’s talent and creativity, coupled with his appetite for challenging projects, that motivated him to embark on this journey that is turning out to be a rewarding one.

A vital ingredient in their success is the label’s appreciation of Nasboi’s status as a prominent content creator, thus ensuring a strategic balance that delivered captivating music that retained his originality.

With Nasboi’s display of hunger and talent, Eminent Music matched his ambition and vision by providing an enabling environment where his creativity thrived.



The label played its part in positioning him as a respectable musician while also ensuring that his music did the talking.

The result is the successful viral hit singles ‘Umbrella’ and ‘Small Money’, which showcased Nasboi’s versatility and his intention to carve a niche for himself.

Under Eminent Music, he released his successful debut project ‘INIT’ in 2024.

The 9-track album featured guest appearances from one of his personal idols and Nigerian music legend 2Baba. Chike, Falz, and Pheelz also delivered guest verses in what announced the acceptance, admiration, and respect he has received from his colleagues just months after launching his musical career.

The star-studded project for which Eminent Music hosted two star studded listening parties achieved the goal of presenting Nasboi, the artist whom the audience accepts and the industry respects.

Since signing to the label, Nasboi has accumulated over 200 million streams. He dazzled UK fans with a successful tour and thrilled thousands of fans in a sold-out Lagos concert in December 2024.

For Dr. Wisdom Okoye-led Eminent Music and Nasboi, the Headies Next Rated nomination is a marker of their hard work and successful union.