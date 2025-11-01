Mykel Coker Redefines the Sound of Street Pop With New Single, “Echelon XIV”

In a music scene constantly shifting, Mykel Coker carves his lane with “Echelon XIV”, a record that feels equal parts carefree, confident, and culturally rooted. Mykel brings his own flavour of playful lyricism and log drum-heavy production to a song that’s as cheeky as it is rhythmically infectious. “Echelon XIV” blends the bounce of Amapiano with the swagger of Lagos nightlife, offering listeners a sonic experience that bridges the street and the dance floor.

On the track, Mykel’s charisma shines through lines like “I see something for your body, she you dey worry,” and the instantly memorable hook that carries a Fela-inspired backup chorus. The interplay between humour, sensuality, and vibrant percussion makes “Echelon XIV” a snapshot of youthful energy and cultural evolution. While his lyrics flirt with braggadocio and playful seduction, the production remains deliberate and sophisticated, built around log drums, soft synths, and rhythmic layering that command motion.

The result is a song designed to thrive in parties, playlists, and social media trends alike, a sound that feels undeniably local yet polished for global ears. Mykel Coker describes “Echelon XIV” as a celebration of “energy, beauty, and self-assured fun”, the kind of record that captures Lagos’ fast pace and the bold spirit of a new generation.

With this single, Coker joins a growing class of Nigerian artists reshaping the sound of street pop, less about grit and more about groove, blending sonic ambition with youthful chaos.



“Echelon XIV” isn’t just a dance anthem; it’s a declaration that Nigeria’s next wave of pop stars are here to play by their own rules.