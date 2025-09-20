Minister Ladi & Gaise Baba call for divine power on "Fagbara"

LISTEN/STREAM HERE Minister Ladi has spent over two decades in church choirs, worship sessions, and songwriting rooms, shaping a legacy rooted in faith. Now, alongside rising voice Gaise Baba, he releases “Fagbara”, Yoruba for “Show Your Power”, an energetic call for God’s presence to move.

Built on Afro-gospel rhythms, Yoruba chants, and modern instrumentation, the song pulses with conviction. “My faith is built on a solid rock that I stand,” they sing together, a line passed down through generations, now revived with fresh energy.

The synergy between Minister Ladi’s seasoned delivery and Gaise Baba’s youthful fire creates a bridge between eras. This is worship meant for both pews and streets.

“Fagbara” proclaims that fear has no place. Darkness must retreat. And in every beat, there’s a declaration: God is still at work.

