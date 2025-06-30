Limoblaze is bringing the gospel closer to everyday listeners with Afro-gospel

There’s a whole herd of new-school Christians who don’t look, feel, or sound like what being a Christian felt like just a few years back.

The new crop holds the same faith values as the older generations, but has a slightly altered aesthetic that allows them to act somewhat differently, manifesting through the kind of music they listen to as well.

UK-based Nigerian singer, Limoblaze, makes music for this demographic, who are redefining the gospel music scene.

Limoblaze has been making music for over a decade, but since his 2022 hit remake of a Maverick City song, 'Jireh', which featured Lecrae and Happi, he has enjoyed mainstream success.

Since the start of 2025, every song Limoblaze has dropped has been a cultural shift from what typical gospel music sounds like, as he shifts even more away from the conventional “praise and worship” music, to core faith-themed R&B, Afrobeats, and pop music.

His latest drop is titled 'Pray', is nothing short of exceptional.



On 'Pray', Limoblaze wears an upbeat tempo, emphasizing the importance and need for prayers as a Christian.



It’s the same message, but coated with a sound that’s more appealing to the young people the message is directed towards.



“…watch what happens when I pray,” he urges listeners to keep believing in the power of prayer, and all the good fruits that come from spending time with God in prayer.

Since its drop, the song has garnered engagement on TikTok and Instagram, posing to be another potential hit record by the singer and rapper.

A significant mention in this direction is 'Calling (Bless Me)', a song he released earlier in the year that interpolates Frank Edwards’ “You Too Dey Bless Me”.



Frank Edwards also features in the video, and the song had the internet on a frenzy, with hundreds of creators hopping on its dance challenge and relating to the nostalgia that the music brings them.

It’s only the beginning of summer, and there’s still a lot of time to expect more drops from Limoblaze for the year.



With his current momentum, fans are eagerly awaiting new music from the star whose releases are redefining gospel music by bringing it closer to a new generation.