10 Quotes From Nigerian Artists That Double as Life Advice

In every lyric lies a slice of Nigeria: the chaos, the laughter, the grind, the beauty. And these artists soundtrack our lives. So the next time you’re vibing to your playlist, pause. Listen closely. There’s wisdom, healing, and a life lesson tucked behind every beat.

Afrobeats isn’t just a sound; it’s a soul. Behind every viral hit lies a truth, often tucked into one sharp line that cuts deeper than a sermon. Our favourite Nigerian artists don’t just make music, they drop philosophies disguised as lyrics.

From heartbreak and hustle to loyalty and survival, here are 10 Afrobeats lyrics that double as life advice. These words are raw, honest, and straight from the trenches of rhythm and reason.

1. Asake

What is difficult for you is also difficult for somebody, no dey use emotion better face your grind and make money – Asake, Dupe (2022)

This is Asake preaching in plain pidgin. Life is hard for everyone. Stop thinking your struggle is the only valid one. Cry if you must, but don’t drown there; so wipe your face and move. The streets don’t reward emotions; they reward consistency. Every man is fighting something unseen, but Asake’s point is clear: your tears won’t move mountains, your work will. It’s the purest form of tough love, the kind the world gives daily.

2. Asa

You don’t have to climb the highest mountain, for all you’re looking for is within you” – Aṣa, 360° (2007)

Aṣa, the calm voice in a noisy generation, reminds us to pause. These days, we find ourselves chasing validation from social media and love from broken people.

But what if everything we are looking for is already in us? Aṣa’s lyric is not just spiritual, it’s healing. It’s a whisper saying: you are enough. Stop searching the world for what peace you can only give yourself.

3. Davido

Love is sweet o, but when money enta love is sweeter – Davido, Assurance (2019)

Davido didn’t just sing a love song, he exposed a truth many pretend not to know. Love feels pure when it’s new, but poverty can test even the strongest hearts. Despite being born into wealth, OBO knows it is not about greed; it’s about comfort.

When the bills are paid and the stress softens, romance breathes easier. Davido’s line became cultural shorthand for what everyone knows but rarely says: love may start from emotion, but it survives on provision. It’s simple logic that in Lagos, affection thrives better with AC than under ceiling fan heat.

4. Timaya

Everybody wants to be the best but the world can do without the best – Timaya, I Can’t Kill Myself (2019)

Timaya dropped this one for the overworked dreamers, the people chasing perfection in a world that’s not even watching. It’s a gentle slap that gives: you don’t have to die proving yourself. The world moves on, with or without your crown.

Do your best, rest, and let life breathe. Because sometimes, the pursuit of “best” kills the joy of simply being. And in a culture obsessed with numbers and bragging rights, this reminder is priceless.

5. Teni

Everybody's born a winner, if only you just believe – Teni, Uyo Meyo (2018)

Teni’s words are simple but powerful; a soft anthem for self-belief. She reminds us that winning isn’t about luck or background; it starts in the mind.

Everyone carries greatness, but doubt is the real enemy. The world may not clap for you yet, but belief is the first applause. This line isn’t just motivation, it is medicine for anyone who’s ever felt behind.

6. Rema

Omo you gats serve before you turn boss. Omo mi, e go hard before e go soft – Rema, FUN (2025)

Rema’s wisdom sounds playful, but it’s gospel. Everyone wants to be the boss, but nobody wants to carry the tray first, nobody wants to put in the work. You simply cannot skip process and expect permanence.

These days in Nigeria, people believe in success without enterprise. But they forget that the grind, the humiliation, the mistakes – are all part of the making. That is what separates real kings from one-hit wonders. Rema says: let it be hard first. Let it humble you, because that is the only way the “soft” life won’t break you later.

7. Olamide

Be a soldier build yourself, Elevate your brothers when you elevating yourself. Go to war with your brothers and protect all your sisters – Olamide, Letter To Milli (2016)

Olamide’s words cut deep because they reflect his life. From lifting Lil Kesh to Fireboy DML to Asake, the legend practised what he preaches. Badoo’s message is clear: Success means nothing if you stand alone. Real men build empires that feed others.

Olamide teaches loyalty, a code that sometimes people forget. When you rise, pull your circle up. Protect them like blood. Because when life throws battles your way, you will need the same soldiers beside you.

8. Ayra Starr

Open your eyes, they don’t care about you. And when you die, they will cry but live like you weren’t alive – Ayra Starr, Cast (Gen Z Anthem) (2021)

Ayra Starr’s words echo a huge reality check. In a generation obsessed with validation, she reminds us how quickly people move on. They will trend your name on social media, post tributes, and by next week, forget you existed. So why live for applause? Ayra’s voice tells to live loudly, live truly, live now. Because when the lights go out, only your truth remains, not their opinions.

9. Burna Boy

Last last, na everybody go chop breakfast – Burna Boy, Last Last (2022)

This one became a national vocabulary because it is painfully true. Heartbreak doesn’t discriminate, celebrity or student, rich or broke, man or woman, everyone eats the same plate. Burna turned pain into a proverb.

The deeper message beneath the meme is that we should not see pain as failure; but rather we should see it as a rite of passage. Everyone falls, everyone bleeds, and everyone rises again. It is not the end, it’s just your turn at the table.

10. Bella Schmurda

If I ever lie to the world, I can never lie to myself” – Bella Shmurda, World (2021)