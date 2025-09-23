Last Time Omah Lay Lost His Mind, He Made A Classic Album

Omah Lay is losing his mind again, and fans are bothered. However, the last time he slipped into emotional and mental distress, it led him to pour out his feelings in his acclaimed debut album ‘Boy Alone’.

In a series of posts on his Snapchat, award-winning Afrobeats star Omah Lay went on a rant directed at everyone from his label, manager, and the entire music industry.



In an unceremonious rant, the singer cursed out his label, contract situation, manager, his younger self, the music business, and everything.

He concluded the rant with a post declaring that he’s losing his mind again and he needs help.

Fans have reacted differently to Omah Lay's outburst on social media, with some calling it typical antics of attention-craving celebrities. Others expressed concern that the rant suggests he might be dealing with some personal crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

2025 has seen the reticent Omah Lay claim headlines for controversial reasons. Recently, an Instagram burner account linked to him shared screenshots of his chat with Grammy-nominated star Rema, who his alleged to be the artist Omah Lay accused of stealing his sound.

The Port Harcourt-born singer also parted ways with manager Muyiwa “Donawon” Awoniyi, who suggested he was locked in a slave deal with his label Keyqaad. Omah Lay’s latest rant suggests he’s at odds with several things and people, including his younger self.

Beauty in Misfortune

ADVERTISEMENT

The last time Omah Lay experienced mental and emotional distress, he directed it into his music and delivered the classic album ‘Boy Alone’.



His latest rant suggests he might be dealing with some personal difficulties. This troubling state of mind has, however, generated excitement among some fans who expect it to be channeled into making great music.



For over a year now, Omah Lay has been upbeat about his upcoming sophomore album ‘Clarity of Mind,’ which he claims will be conclusive evidence of him being the greatest of his generation. With another depressive episode, fans will be expecting that his mental state shapes the album like it did his debut.

A Prayer for Omah Lay

ADVERTISEMENT