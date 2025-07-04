I am the greatest of my generation - Omah Lay makes bold claim

In a post on his X account, Afrobeats superstar Omah Lay said that he is the greatest of his generation, and while there might not be evidence at the moment, there will be plenty of proof in the future.

"Hi guys! My name is Omah Lay, and I am the greatest of my generation. I don't have proof right now, but there will be a lot in the future," he shared on his X account.

The post has expectedly generated a lot of reaction from social media users, with some agreeing with him while others considered his claim to be far-fetched.

Omah Lay's claim is not unbecoming of an artist that wields is level of talent which he has consistently displayed since he broke into the mainstream with his acclaimed EP 'Get Layd'.

It's also common for musicians to make claims to being the greatest, which is a reflection of their self-belief and confidence.

Although Omah Lay said there's no proof to his claim yet, many would consider his debut LP 'Boy Alone' to be convincing evidence of his assertion.

His insistence that there will be a lot of evidence in the future further raises anticipation for his keenly awaited sophomore album 'Clarity of Mind', expected to drop later in the year.

So far, 2025 has been off to an eventful start for the award-winning star, whose hit collaboration with Davido, 'With You,' has become the biggest hit in the first half of the year.