Kendrick Lamar sets new grossing record for a concert by a black male artist

Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar has become the black male artist with the highest-grossing concert in the United States.

He achieved this with his landmark concert in Arlington Texas, where he sold out the 80,000 capacity AT&T Stadium as part on April 26, 2025 as part of his joint Grand National Tour alongside SZA and Mustard.

The Compton rapper broke the previous record set by Canadian megastar The Weeknd, who grossed $9.8 million in his 2022 Sofi Stadium concert.

2025 has been a record-breaking year for the rapper, whose performance at the 2025 Super Bowl broke the record for the most-watched in history.

In the match between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs which also became the most watch in the game's history with 127 million viewers, Kendrick Lamar set a halftime viewership record.

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl 59 performance was watched by 133.5 million users, which slightly edged Michael Jackson’s record of 133.4 million U.S. viewers in 1993.

The rapper became the first solo hip-hop act to headline the famous halftime show in which he performed a compilation of some of his hit singles including 'Humble', 'Loyalty', and 'Money Trees'.

The 22-time Grammy winner brought her SZA for a performance of their hit collaboration 'All The Star' while actor Samuel L Jackson played the narrator who steered the rapper to deliver what the people wanted to hear.

Earlier in the year, Lamar won 5 Grammys for 'Not Like Us' at the 67th Grammys, including record-making wins for Song of the Year and Record of the Year.