Nigerian singer Joeboy has teased his upcoming single "Ring" featuring Shoday, which drops this Friday. In a new video shared on Instagram, the pair held a funny ‘Pop the balloon’ style audition for Joeboy, hosted by skit maker Nons Miraj (Ada Jesus). One by one, potential wives walked up to the desk to try out for Joeboy’s ring, and as they came, he popped the balloon and humorously turned them down. The snippet took the form of Nons Miraj’s popular speed dating show called the Hunt Game Show, in which she matchmakes eligible singletons.

"When will you marry?"

With all the success, fame, achievements and money that Joeboy has amassed, he has shown the world that even he can’t escape the age-old question we all hear once we hit a certain age. “When will you marry?” or, as Joeboy’s mum put it, “When will you blow in marriage?” This snippet comes just days after revealing that his mum has been asking when he plans to get married. On 30 September 2025, the hitmaker announced that he had woken up to a shocking message that morning, leaving fans puzzled. However, his next post left social media in a fit of laughter when he posted a screen recording of a voice note he received from his mum.

She clamoured, “All this your music, blowing up everywhere, enjoyment. Let me tell you, you have blown - no doubt about that. But when will now blow into marriage? Your mates are doing wedding everywhere. What are you doing? I have told all my friends my son will get married soon.” Taking to X, Joeboy dramatically cried for help in the caption that read: “Help! I’m in danger,” followed by a crying emoji.

Does Joeboy Have a Girlfriend?

While Joeboy has never revealed who his girlfriend is, he has never hidden the fact that he has one. He has had a girlfriend for over three years, one who he says understands his way of life. In 2024, Joeboy confirmed his relationship status as being taken during an interview on The Morning Rush segment of Beat 99.9FM.

"I love the fact that she understands my way of life, and understanding is very important. I was working on Valentine's Day. I do have a girlfriend as a responsible man, we've been together for like 2-3 years," he said.

Joeboy previously acknowledged a past relationship where he dated a "sugar mummy " and also revealed that he had one official ex-girlfriend with whom he ended things due to moving in different directions. For a brief period, he also considered dating a fan, although that did not progress. "Yes, I'm single, but I have a lot of female friends...well, I'm not searching as I have a lot of female friends. I'm still a sugar baby. I can't say her name, but I am. I have a sugar mummy," he said at the time.

He says he would put a ring on it when he’s ready