For every Nigerian artist today, from upcoming singers recording in a bedroom studio to independent producers trying to reach a global audience, getting your music on Spotify is one of the sure-fire ways to grow your reach, build your fanbase, and earn streaming revenue. Spotify has become one of the most influential streaming platforms in the world, especially for Afrobeats , Amapiano crossovers, and everything in between. But you can’t just upload music directly to Spotify by yourself. You need something known as a music distribution platform. In this guide, I’ll break down how to upload songs to Spotify, the platforms you can use, how payments work, and practical tips for Nigerian artists who want to get discovered.

1. Understand How Spotify Uploads Actually Work

Before you upload music to Spotify, it’s essential to understand the structure. Spotify does not allow independent artists to upload songs directly from their phones, laptops, or other devices. Instead, all tracks must go through a digital music distributor.

A distributor’s job is to: Send your music to Spotify, Apple Music , Audiomack, Boomplay, TikTok, and more

Collect your streaming revenue

Protect your rights and metadata, and

Ensure your song is licensed correctly So, the first step in learning how to get your music on Spotify is choosing a reliable music distribution platform.

2. Choose a Music Distribution Platform (Recommended for Nigerians)

Some of the most reliable companies Nigerian artists use to upload music to Spotify include: DistroKid A favourite for independent artists. Fast upload process

Annual subscription model

Supports unlimited releases TuneCore Popular for artists who prefer to pay per release. Solid analytics

Strong support for emerging African acts Ditto Music Known for artist development services. Suitable for artists trying to build momentum

Offers label services CD Baby One-time payment for each release. Good royalties reporting

Strong worldwide reach UnitedMasters Loved by many rising Nigerian and African artists. Works with independent creators

Direct relationships with brands and playlists

These platforms make the entire process of uploading music to Spotify simple: you create an account, upload your audio file, add your artwork, fill in your metadata, and submit for distribution.

3. Prepare Your Music Properly Before Uploading

Before you upload, make sure everything is in order. Spotify is strict about audio quality, cover art requirements and metadata accuracy. Audio Requirements WAV or FLAC format

High-quality mix and master

Correct file naming Uploading low-quality audio will affect your listener experience and playlist chances. Cover Art Requirements Your artwork must: Be at least 3000 × 3000 pixels

Have no blurry images

Contains no violent or explicit content unless properly tagged

Devoid of logos from other brands Your cover is a huge part of your artist identity, so invest in something clean and professional.

Metadata Requirements

Metadata is simply the information attached to your music: Song title

Artist name

Featured artists

Producer credits

Release date

Genre (Afrobeats, R&B, Rap, Alte, Amapiano) Accurate metadata increases your chances of reaching the right audience.

4. Step-by-Step: How to Upload Music to Spotify

Here is a simple guide using DistroKid as an example, although the steps are similar across other platforms. Step 1: Create an Account Go to the distributor’s website and register. Most of them allow you to choose either: An annual subscription

Pay-per-release

Step 2: Upload Your Audio File Click “Upload” or “Create Release”. Choose the platforms where you want your music to appear, including Spotify (and others if you wish to). Step 3: Add Your Metadata Fill in: Song title

Artist name

Contributors

Genre

Release date

Optional: lyrics



Step 4: Upload Your Cover Art Add your artwork in the correct size and format. Step 5: Choose Your Release Date Most Nigerian artists set a date at least 2–3 weeks in advance so they can pitch their songs to Spotify playlists via Spotify for Artists. Step 6: Submit for Distribution Once you submit, the distributor reviews your file and sends it to Spotify. This usually takes: 24–72 hours for fast distributors

3–7 days for others After your music goes live, you’ll see it on your Spotify for Artists dashboard.

5. Claim Your Spotify for Artists Profile

Learning how to upload music to Spotify is one part. The next part is growing your artist profile. Once your first track is live, go to Spotify for Artists and claim your page. This gives you access to tools like: Playlist pitching

Audience analytics

Performance insights

Promotion features

Artist bio and photos For Nigerian artists trying to build a global audience, this dashboard is priceless.

6. How Much You Can Earn From Spotify Streams

Earnings vary based on the listener’s country, subscription type, and monthly royalty pool. But on average, Nigerian artists earn roughly: $0.003–$0.005 per stream (varies widely) This means: 100,000 streams = approx $300–$500

1 million streams = approx $3,000–$5,000

Your music distributor will collect the royalties and pay you directly via: PayPal

Bank transfer

Payoneer

Local payment partners (depending on platform) This is why many Nigerian independent artists rely heavily on Spotify streaming revenue as part of their income.

7. Tips to Increase Your Spotify Streams

After you upload music to Spotify, you need a strategy. Some simple but powerful steps include:

Pitch to Spotify Playlists This is done inside Spotify for Artists. Pitch at least two weeks before release day.

Promote on TikTok and Instagram Short videos often drive millions of streams.

Tell your fans to pre-save your song Pre-saves help Spotify understand the interest level and may trigger algorithmic playlists.

Collaborate with other upcoming artists Features and remixes help widen your listener base.

Engage with your fans consistently Fans are more likely to stream when they feel connected to you.

Learning how to upload music to Spotify as a Nigerian artist is not complicated once you understand the workflow. You need a reliable music distribution platform, high-quality audio, clean cover art, accurate metadata, and a smart promotion strategy. Once your track goes live, you can use Spotify for Artists to monitor performance and reach listeners around the world.