How to Upload Music to Spotify (Simple Step-By-Step Guide)

20 November 2025 at 10:31
With more Nigerian artists entering the global scene and Afrobeats' continuous rise, this is the right time to put your music on Spotify and build your career one step at a time.
For every Nigerian artist today, from upcoming singers recording in a bedroom studio to independent producers trying to reach a global audience, getting your music on Spotify is one of the sure-fire ways to grow your reach, build your fanbase, and earn streaming revenue.

Spotify has become one of the most influential streaming platforms in the world, especially for Afrobeats, Amapiano crossovers, and everything in between.

But you can’t just upload music directly to Spotify by yourself. You need something known as a music distribution platform. In this guide, I’ll break down how to upload songs to Spotify, the platforms you can use, how payments work, and practical tips for Nigerian artists who want to get discovered.

1. Understand How Spotify Uploads Actually Work

Before you upload music to Spotify, it’s essential to understand the structure. Spotify does not allow independent artists to upload songs directly from their phones, laptops, or other devices. Instead, all tracks must go through a digital music distributor.

A distributor’s job is to:

  • Send your music to Spotify, Apple Music, Audiomack, Boomplay, TikTok, and more

  • Collect your streaming revenue

  • Protect your rights and metadata, and

  • Ensure your song is licensed correctly

So, the first step in learning how to get your music on Spotify is choosing a reliable music distribution platform.

2. Choose a Music Distribution Platform (Recommended for Nigerians)

Some of the most reliable companies Nigerian artists use to upload music to Spotify include:

DistroKid

A favourite for independent artists.

  • Fast upload process

  • Annual subscription model

  • Supports unlimited releases

TuneCore

Popular for artists who prefer to pay per release.

  • Solid analytics

  • Strong support for emerging African acts

Ditto Music

Known for artist development services.

  • Suitable for artists trying to build momentum

  • Offers label services

CD Baby

One-time payment for each release.

  • Good royalties reporting

  • Strong worldwide reach

UnitedMasters

Loved by many rising Nigerian and African artists.

  • Works with independent creators

  • Direct relationships with brands and playlists

These platforms make the entire process of uploading music to Spotify simple: you create an account, upload your audio file, add your artwork, fill in your metadata, and submit for distribution.

3. Prepare Your Music Properly Before Uploading

Before you upload, make sure everything is in order. Spotify is strict about audio quality, cover art requirements and metadata accuracy.

Audio Requirements

  • WAV or FLAC format

  • High-quality mix and master

  • Correct file naming

Uploading low-quality audio will affect your listener experience and playlist chances.

Cover Art Requirements

Your artwork must:

  • Be at least 3000 × 3000 pixels

  • Have no blurry images

  • Contains no violent or explicit content unless properly tagged

  • Devoid of logos from other brands

Your cover is a huge part of your artist identity, so invest in something clean and professional.

Metadata Requirements

Metadata is simply the information attached to your music:

  • Song title

  • Artist name

  • Featured artists

  • Producer credits

  • Release date

  • Genre (Afrobeats, R&B, Rap, Alte, Amapiano)

Accurate metadata increases your chances of reaching the right audience.

4. Step-by-Step: How to Upload Music to Spotify

Here is a simple guide using DistroKid as an example, although the steps are similar across other platforms.

  • Step 1: Create an Account

Go to the distributor’s website and register. Most of them allow you to choose either:

  • An annual subscription

  • Pay-per-release

  • Step 2: Upload Your Audio File

Click “Upload” or “Create Release”.

Choose the platforms where you want your music to appear, including Spotify (and others if you wish to).

  • Step 3: Add Your Metadata

Fill in:

  • Song title

  • Artist name

  • Contributors

  • Genre

  • Release date

  • Optional: lyrics

  • Step 4: Upload Your Cover Art

Add your artwork in the correct size and format.

  • Step 5: Choose Your Release Date

Most Nigerian artists set a date at least 2–3 weeks in advance so they can pitch their songs to Spotify playlists via Spotify for Artists.

  • Step 6: Submit for Distribution

Once you submit, the distributor reviews your file and sends it to Spotify. This usually takes:

  • 24–72 hours for fast distributors

  • 3–7 days for others

After your music goes live, you’ll see it on your Spotify for Artists dashboard.

5. Claim Your Spotify for Artists Profile

Learning how to upload music to Spotify is one part. The next part is growing your artist profile.

Once your first track is live, go to Spotify for Artists and claim your page. This gives you access to tools like:

  • Playlist pitching

  • Audience analytics

  • Performance insights

  • Promotion features

  • Artist bio and photos

For Nigerian artists trying to build a global audience, this dashboard is priceless.

6. How Much You Can Earn From Spotify Streams

Earnings vary based on the listener’s country, subscription type, and monthly royalty pool. But on average, Nigerian artists earn roughly:

  • $0.003–$0.005 per stream (varies widely)

This means:

  • 100,000 streams = approx $300–$500

  • 1 million streams = approx $3,000–$5,000

Your music distributor will collect the royalties and pay you directly via:

  • PayPal

  • Bank transfer

  • Payoneer

  • Local payment partners (depending on platform)

This is why many Nigerian independent artists rely heavily on Spotify streaming revenue as part of their income.

7. Tips to Increase Your Spotify Streams

After you upload music to Spotify, you need a strategy. Some simple but powerful steps include:

  • Pitch to Spotify Playlists

    This is done inside Spotify for Artists.

    Pitch at least two weeks before release day.

  • Promote on TikTok and Instagram

    Short videos often drive millions of streams.

  • Tell your fans to pre-save your song

    Pre-saves help Spotify understand the interest level and may trigger algorithmic playlists.

  • Collaborate with other upcoming artists

    Features and remixes help widen your listener base.

  • Engage with your fans consistently

    Fans are more likely to stream when they feel connected to you.

Learning how to upload music to Spotify as a Nigerian artist is not complicated once you understand the workflow. You need a reliable music distribution platform, high-quality audio, clean cover art, accurate metadata, and a smart promotion strategy. Once your track goes live, you can use Spotify for Artists to monitor performance and reach listeners around the world.

With more Nigerian artists entering the global scene and Afrobeats’ continuous rise, this is the right time to put your music on Spotify and build your career one step at a time.

