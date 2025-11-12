Here’s Why We Are in Love With Adekunle Gold’s ‘Many People’ Music Video

Adekunle Gold has dominated headlines recently with the release of his sixth album, ‘Fuji.’ The album, a refreshing interpretation of Fuji and Yoruba indigenous music, spawned the hit single ‘Many People,’ a Tungba record that features a catchy interpolation of Yinka Ayefele’s ‘Mi O Mo Jo’rin Lo.’

The song became an instant fan-favourite and a contender for a potential Detty December anthem. As fans continue to engage with the song, Adekunle Gold adds an exciting spin to the record with the release of the music video. The visuals, released on November 11, 2025, colourfully capture the beauty of Fuji music. If you’re a '90s baby, the video will fill you with a rush of nostalgia. For a much younger audience, the video offers an insight into what music videos used to look like in the early '90s and 2000s. Here’s why we love Adekunle Gold’s ‘Many People’ Music Video.

Fuji Music Takes Centre Stage

When Adekunle Gold released his album ‘Fuji,’ it sparked debate around whether the content was Fuji in the traditional sense or merely an appropriation of the genre description. Although there were unmissable Fuji elements in the album, Adekunle Gold expands on the genre by securing a verse from the legendary Dr Adewale Ayuba in the music video for ‘Many People.’ The presence of Bonsue Fuji master Adewale Ayuba and Yinka Ayefele elevates the song to a delightful cultural anthem that clearly showcases the richness of Alujo and Fuji Music.

Adekunle Gold’s Ankara jacket and Panama face cap, paired with bright coloured sunglasses, are also a tribute to the late Juju music icon Fatai Rolling Dollar. This attention to detail increases the aesthetic and emotional value of the visual, transforming it from just a music video into a journey across Yoruba indigenous music.

The Retro Video Style

When you watch this music video, you’re instantly transported to a classic era of Nigerian music, where videos were often shot in studios with colourful visual effects as the backdrop. The video, shot by Nouvelle Films Production, sees Adekunle Gold roll back the years by recreating the kaleidoscopic effects, imagery, and the merry dancing that defined the music videos of Yoruba music icons like Yinka Ayefele, Alhaji Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, and Alhaji Abass Obesere in the '90s and 2000s.

The Cameo Appearances

It’s also refreshing to see some of our Big Brother Naija favourites make a cameo in the music video. Imisi, winner of BBNaija S10, and Adekunle Gold’s doppelganger, Mensah, joined the Afrobeats star in the music video, where they shuffled their feet to talking drums.